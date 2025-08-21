Powermax Minerals Appoints Mr. Paul Gorman As Chief Executive Officer And Board Member
Mr. Gorman is a resource sector-focused corporate specialist with over 25 years of experience in junior mining finance, public listings, viability assessment and operational leadership of several emerging-growth public companies. He served as President and Managing Partner of Riverbank Capital for 18 years, where he worked with small-cap companies to assist in financing, property and profile development. During this time, Mr. Gorman successfully raised over $85 million of capital and was instrumental in developing plans for ongoing sustainable business growth. Mr. Gorman had an integral role in revitalizing the junior graphite space in North America in 2008 by funding Industrial Minerals Inc., which later became Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC), and by assisting four other graphite companies in an advisory role. He then founded Mega Graphite Inc. in 2009 and has served as CEO for several other companies.
The Company wishes to thank Mr. Michael Malana for his service as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his continued contributions to the Board of Directors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment