Powermax Minerals Appoints Mr. Paul Gorman As Chief Executive Officer And Board Member

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Gorman as Chief Executive Officer ("") and to the Board of Directors of Powermax, with immediate effect. Mr. Gorman will be replacing Aadam Tejpar on the Board of Directors of Powermax. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Tejpar for his services.

Mr. Gorman is a resource sector-focused corporate specialist with over 25 years of experience in junior mining finance, public listings, viability assessment and operational leadership of several emerging-growth public companies. He served as President and Managing Partner of Riverbank Capital for 18 years, where he worked with small-cap companies to assist in financing, property and profile development. During this time, Mr. Gorman successfully raised over $85 million of capital and was instrumental in developing plans for ongoing sustainable business growth. Mr. Gorman had an integral role in revitalizing the junior graphite space in North America in 2008 by funding Industrial Minerals Inc., which later became Northern Graphite (TSXV: NGC), and by assisting four other graphite companies in an advisory role. He then founded Mega Graphite Inc. in 2009 and has served as CEO for several other companies.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Michael Malana for his service as Chief Executive Officer and looks forward to his continued contributions to the Board of Directors.