Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 17 August 2025, Verona Pharma plc announced a study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of ensifentrine inhalation suspension (3 mg) delivered twice daily via standard jet nebulizer over at least 24 weeks, compared to placebo, in subjects with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE).

The leading Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies such as Zambon SpA, AstraZeneca, Insmed Incorporated, NovaBiotics, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, CSL Behring and others. Promising Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapies such as Nebulized Ensifentrine Suspension; 3 mg, HSK31858, ARINA-1, Brensocatib 10 mg, RESP302, BAY85-8501 and others.

Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs Profile

Brensocatib: Insmed Incorporated

Brensocatib (INS1007 or AZD7986) is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1). DPP1 is an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, in neutrophils when they are formed in the bone marrow. Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell and play an essential role in pathogen destruction and inflammatory mediation . Brensocatib may decrease the damaging effects of inflammatory diseases such as bronchiectasis by inhibiting DPP1 and its activation of NSPs. Insmed acquired the license for the treatment from AstraZeneca in 2016. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

HSK31858 tablet is an oral, potent, and highly selective dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) small molecule inhibitor independently developed by the Haisco Pharmaceutical. The main mechanism of action is that inhibiting DPP1 can inhibit the activation of neutrophils and the release of neutrophils to the circulatory system by inhibiting the activation of neutrophil NSP enzymes. It is clinically intended to be used for the treatment of lower respiratory tract diseases caused by bronchiectasis and acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome. The drug has completed phase I clinical trials in Australia and China, and now the phase II clinical trials of the project have completed the enrollment and administration of the first subject, and the project is progressing smoothly.

CSL 787: CSL Behring

CSL 787, is a human plasma-derived immunoglobulin for administration via a nebulizer for the potential prevention of chronic respiratory tract infections and progression of chronic lung disease such as Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Zambon SpA, AstraZeneca, Insmed Incorporated, NovaBiotics, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, CSL Behring and others.

Non‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapies- Nebulized Ensifentrine Suspension; 3 mg, HSK31858, ARINA-1, Brensocatib 10 mg, RESP302, BAY85-8501 and others.

Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Non Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Brensocatib: Insmed IncorporatedMid Stage Products (Phase II)HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.Early Stage Products (Phase I)CSL 787: CSL BehringPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Key CompaniesNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Key ProductsNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis- Unmet NeedsNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis- Market Drivers and BarriersNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Analyst ViewsNon‐cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis Key CompaniesAppendix

