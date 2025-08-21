Fibromyalgia Treatment Landscape: FDA Approves TONMYA, First New Therapy In 15 Years Delveinsight's Perspective On Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Other Pipeline Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fibromyalgia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report"DelveInsight Business Research's latest report highlights the transformative impact of the FDA's approval of TONMYA (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP). This landmark approval marks the first new fibromyalgia treatment approved by the FDA in more than 15 years, offering new hope for millions of patients suffering from this debilitating chronic pain condition.

Key Fibromyalgia Market Highlights



TONMYA's approval is expected to be a key driver of the fibromyalgia treatment market growth, given its first-in-class status and differentiated therapeutic approach.

Fibromyalgia has a mean prevalence of 2.7% worldwide , with significant age and gender disparity. Fibromyalgia Companies: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), Sanofi S.A. (NASDAQ: SNY), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA), Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN), Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DWTX), among others.

Market Impact and Fibromyalgia Patient Population

According to DelveInsight's Fibromyalgia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report , fibromyalgia represents a significant global health burden with a mean prevalence of 2.7% worldwide, showing regional variations with higher rates in America compared to Europe. In the United States, the condition affects approximately 2% of the general population, with a pronounced gender disparity where women are disproportionately affected, representing approximately 80% of total diagnosed cases.

The condition is characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive dysfunction, significantly impacting patients' quality of life. It is the leading cause of generalized musculoskeletal pain in women and represents a significant economic burden, with annual costs estimated at over $9 billion in the United States alone.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the fibromyalgia treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR. TONMYA's approval is expected to be a key driver of this growth trajectory, given its first-in-class status and differentiated therapeutic approach.

TONMYA Treatment Approach

TONMYA represents a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic designed for once-daily bedtime administration. The sublingual formulation allows for rapid absorption into the bloodstream while avoiding first-pass hepatic metabolism, potentially reducing the formation of long-lasting metabolites associated with traditional oral cyclobenzaprine formulations.

"The TONMYA approval addresses a critical unmet medical need in fibromyalgia treatment," said Seth Lederman, M.D., CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. "At Tonix, we recognized the transformative potential of pursuing a new approach with TONMYA for fibromyalgia, a chronic overlapping pain condition that has gone without innovation for many years."

TONMYA Clinical Validation and Efficacy

The TONMYA FDA approval was based on robust clinical evidence from two pivotal Phase 3 trials (RELIEF and RESILIENT) involving nearly 1,000 fibromyalgia patients. Key clinical outcomes include a statistically significant reduction in daily pain scores versus placebo at 14 weeks (primary endpoint), with a greater percentage of patients experiencing clinically meaningful (≥30%) pain improvement after 3 months.

Fibromyalgia Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

TONMYA, which is expected to be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2025, enters a highly competitive fibromyalgia treatment landscape that has been dominated by three FDA-approved therapies for over 15 years: LYRICA (pregabalin) by Pfizer Inc., which historically commands the largest market share; CYMBALTA (duloxetine) by Eli Lilly and Company; and SAVELLA (milnacipran), now available through multiple generic manufacturers.

The broader competitive ecosystem includes established pharmaceutical giants such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Viatris Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which compete through off-label prescribing of pain management and antidepressant medications.

Emerging Fibromyalgia Pipeline Therapies

Several companies are actively developing next-generation fibromyalgia therapies, including Aptinyx Inc. with NMDA receptor modulator programs, Prismic Pharmaceuticals Inc. focusing on novel pain pathways, Scilex Holding advancing non-opioid analgesics, Tryptamine Therapeutics exploring psychedelic-assisted therapies, and Intec Pharma Ltd. developing gastroretentive drug delivery systems.

Furthermore, regional players such as Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Limited compete primarily in the generic space. Despite this crowded landscape, TONMYA's first-in-class status and unique sublingual delivery mechanism provide significant competitive differentiation, positioning Tonix Pharmaceuticals to capture substantial market share in a therapeutic area that has remained largely unchanged for over a decade.

Broader TONMYA Therapeutic Pipeline

Beyond fibromyalgia, Tonix Pharmaceuticals is investigating TNX-102 SL (now TONMYA) for additional indications, including acute stress reaction, posttraumatic stress disorder, and Long COVID-associated multi-site pain, potentially expanding its market opportunity significantly.

Industry Expert Perspective

Dr. Andrea Chadwick, M.D., MSc, FASA, at the University of Kansas Health System, commented on the novel administration approach: "Treatments that are processed through the liver can result in metabolites that could affect a medicine's efficacy and safety over time. TONMYA is administered sublingually, which is designed to reduce pain quickly and durably with a tolerable safety profile."

Looking Forward

The TONMYA approval represents a paradigm shift in fibromyalgia treatment and demonstrates the potential for innovative drug delivery approaches to address complex chronic pain conditions. Delveinsight's analysts underline that as the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on patient-centric therapeutic solutions, TONMYA's success may pave the way for similar innovations in other underserved therapeutic areas.

