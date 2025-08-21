403
UN Urges Support For Libyans' Yearning For Elections, Unified Institutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Head of the UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday called on the world to support the Libyan people's struggle to hold national elections and unify its national institutions.
"The Libyan people look to this esteemed Council for help, to ensure a solution to the crisis and support a political process that will result in elections and unified institutions not a succession of transitional governments," Hannah Tetteh told the UN Security Council today after Libya's organization of a municipal council elections last week.
On Saturday, 26 municipalities successfully held elections despite significant challenges. Tetteh commended the electoral management body and urged all candidates to accept the results.
She, nevertheless, regretted that not all municipalities that were expected to take part were able to do so, with the government in the east giving instructions to suspend electoral processes in 16 municipalities. Additionally, voting materials were withdrawn from centres across the region and the south.
"By the end of polling day, voter turnout was 71 per cent. This is a clear signal that the Libyan people are yearning to elect their representatives. In some areas, this was the first time any elections have happened since 2014," she said.
However, the suspension of elections in the east and south "is an equally clear sign that not all are committed to supporting Libya's democratic development and there is an urgent need for a reset in the political process," she added.
Tetteh proposed a roadmap built around three core pillars: implementation of "a technically sound and politically viable electoral framework" towards holding the elections; unifying institutions through a new unified government, and a structured dialogue to address critical issues in order to create a conducive environment for the polls.
She estimated it would take 12 to 18 months to complete the roadmap, which will end in general elections and several "sequential steps", including enhancing the election committee's capacity as well as amending the legal and constitutional frameworks for holding full elections - legislative and presidential.
Tetteh reported on developments on other fronts, including the volatile security situation, with increasing militarization of all sides.
She noted that the situation in Tripoli remains of great concern, following clashes in May. While a fragile truce is holding, violations have occurred, though no escalations.
UNSMIL also documented 20 deaths in custody since March 2024, including political activist Abdel Munim Al-Maremi who died last month in Tripoli shortly after a release order had reportedly been issued.
"These cases are the latest examples of a widespread and persistent pattern of grave violations perpetrated across the country with impunity, including against migrants and refugees, in some cases fueled by disinformation and hate speech," she said. (end)
