ACHS Announces New Marketplace Partnership With New Century Labs

ACHS now partners with New Century Labs, giving its community direct access to diagnostic testing that complements its FBCA micro-credential

- Ilana Rose Frigaard, COO of ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is excited to welcome New Century Labs as its newest Marketplace Partner.New Century Labs is a leading national direct-to-consumer blood testing provider, giving patients and clinicians access to affordable, high-quality diagnostic testing without the need for insurance or referrals. With more than 2,500 patient service locations nationwide, New Century Labs makes it possible to get reliable results quickly and on demand.Through this collaboration, ACHS students, alumni, faculty, and staff will have access to New Century Labs' diagnostic testing services at exclusive partner benefits. This partnership strengthens ACHS's commitment to providing its community with resources that support whole-person wellness and professional growth.“Partnerships like this give our students and graduates direct access to services that align with our mission of advancing integrative health and wellness,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , COO of ACHS.“We strive to equip them with every resource possible to support their professional growth and career readiness.”This collaboration is also a powerful complement to the ACHS Functional Blood Chemistry Analysis SpecialistTM (FBCA) micro-credential program. This self-paced program provides a foundation for a holistic approach to understanding blood chemistry analysis and functional labs, focusing on optimal values rather than standard clinical ranges. By pairing direct access to lab testing through New Century Labs with the FBCA training, holistic health practitioners can gather more data to inform personalized wellness plans. ACHS graduates can empower clients with functional lab insights while applying the FBCA expertise they've developed through ACHS's specialist program.The ACHS Marketplace connects learners and professionals with companies that share ACHS's vision for sustainable, science-based wellness solutions. New Century Labs joins a growing list of partners committed to empowering the next generation of wellness professionals through education, resources, and access to high-quality products and services.To learn more about the ACHS–New Century Labs partnership, visit:For more information about ACHS's marketplace and other partnerships, visit:About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at ....

