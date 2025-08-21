Stampezee Officially Launches Affordable Digital Loyalty Platform For Small And Medium Retailers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital loyalty platform , StampEzee , is pleased to announce its official launch, introducing a powerful yet affordable solution designed to help small and medium-sized retailers strengthen customer relationships and drive repeat business. The platform replaces outdated paper stamp cards with digital alternatives, empowering retailers to reward loyal customers, send personalized notifications, and access real-time insights, without the high costs or complexity of traditional loyalty programs.At its core, StampEzee makes it possible for retailers of all sizes to create customized digital stamp cards, assign them across multiple branches, and design unique rewards programs . The platform also integrates location-based push notifications, enabling businesses to engage nearby customers with special offers in real time. Advanced analytics provide detailed insights into customer behavior and loyalty trends, giving retailers actionable data to support growth.“At StampEzee, we believe customer loyalty should be simple, digital, and rewarding,” says Bosco Edwin, Founder of StampEzee.“Our mission is to empower local businesses with tools that were once only available to big brands, without the complexity or cost. With StampEzee, every small business can now turn one-time buyers into loyal customers.”The official launch introduces a range of flexible pricing plans designed for every stage of business growth. Retailers can sign up for free with no credit card required through the Stamp Start plan, which allows up to 100 stamps or 100 customers, providing ample opportunity to test the service before committing. Paid tiers, including Lite, Pro, and Elite, offer enhanced features such as multi-branch management, advanced analytics, and targeted push notifications.StampEzee's approach is tailored specifically to small and medium businesses, offering benefits that were once out of reach for local retailers. Unlike traditional programs or other costly digital loyalty platforms, StampEzee prioritizes affordability and ease of use. Retailers can set up loyalty programs in minutes, manage them across locations, and enjoy the kind of customer insights typically reserved for larger brands.For more information, or to register, please visit .About StampEzeeStampEzee is a digital loyalty platform designed to make customer engagement simple, affordable, and effective for businesses of all sizes. Founded by entrepreneur Bosco Edwin, StampEzee empowers retailers to create customizable digital stamp cards, manage rewards across multiple branches, and drive repeat business through features such as location-based push notifications, secure staff access, and detailed analytics. Developed to replace outdated paper stamp cards, StampEzee combines powerful tools with straightforward design to help businesses grow customer loyalty and revenue.

