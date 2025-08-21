Registration Open For Solixempower 2025 - A Data And AI Governance Conference With University Of California San Diego

Solix Empower 2025

Experts from industry and academia will collaborate through keynotes, forums and workshops covering the latest cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions, announces SOLIXEmpower 2025, titled 'YOUR DATA. YOUR AI. YOUR INSIGHTS: Empowering Your Data With AI' at The Qualcomm Institute, University of California San Diego (UC San Diego). Early Bird Registration is now open for $499, complementary for the next week.For the second consecutive year, the annual SOLIXEmpower cloud data management and enterprise AI leadership conference will be hosted in partnership with UC San Diego's new School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences (SCIDS). Attendees will gain insights on:Agentic AIAI driven workplace productivity and workforce disruptionFuture trends in AI technologiesAI governanceAI powered cloud data management solutionsSolix will also hold its annual Customer Advisory Board meeting during the conference.The forward-looking two-day agenda includes presentations, demonstrations, workshops, networking and new announcements from Solix and our partners in industry and academia. Speakers this year include Rajesh Gupta - Dean of the new school, Frank Wuerthwein - Director of the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) at UC San Diego, Jonathan Behnke - CIO at the City of San Diego, James Massa - Senior Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, James Short - Founder at SDSC's SPARK AI Industry Consortium, and Alex Woodie - Managing Editor at The BigDATAWire.“This is our eighth SOLIXEmpower conference, and we will focus on cloud data management and enterprise AI solutions. Key questions include how and where do we automate with AI, what productivity benefits are we seeing now and in the future, and how do we get there?” said John Ottman, Executive Chairman at Solix Technologies, Inc..“Solix is targeting real world use cases with many of the world's leading companies and researchers at SOLIXEmpower,” said Solix Founder and CEO Sai Gundavelli.“We are particularly proud to support industry partnership programs with the new School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences at UC San Diego.”For more information, please visit Solix Technologies Inc.About UC San Diego School of Computing, Information and Data SciencesUC San Diego's School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences (SCIDS) meets a critical need in modern society to transform data into actionable knowledge across disciplines to advance data science and AI education. This effort requires attracting, training and cultivating talented researchers, staff and students at all levels across the university.The new school combines the strengths of the n(SDSC), a national leader in high-performance and data-intensive computing, and the Halicioğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI), a pioneering interdisciplinary institute that advances data science and AI education and research.About Solix Technologies, Inc.Solix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data, AI and data fabric solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a cloud native, enterprise data platform for cloud data management applications including Enterprise Data Lake, Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Security and Compliance and Enterprise AI. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

