Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of Flywire, Lockheed Martin, Lineage, And Sable Offshore That Lawsuits Have Been Filed And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 to February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2025

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire's revenue growth was overstated, and (ii) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire's business was understated.

On February 25, 2025, Flywire issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and FY 2024 financial results. The same day, during a conference call, the Company revealed it expected“revenue in both [Canadian and Australian] markets to be down over 30% [Y/Y]” because of“recent policy changes” and“new visa rules [that] are starting to affect demand[,]” while also citing headwinds in the Company's U.S. market on similarly shifting visa trends. On this news, multiple analysts downgraded their recommendation on Flywire and/or cut their price target. Following the disclosures and analyst downgrades and PT cuts, Flywire's voting common stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 37.36%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025.

For more information on the Flywire lawsuit go to:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Class Period: January 23, 2024 to July 21, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective internal controls regarding its purportedly risk adjusted contracts including the reporting of its risk adjusted profit booking rate; (2) that Lockheed Martin lacked effective procedures to perform reasonably accurate comprehensive reviews of program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks; (3) that Lockheed Martin overstated its ability to deliver on its contract commitments in terms of cost, quality and schedule; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to report significant losses; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 22, 2024, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to recognize losses of $80 million on a classified program at the Company's Aeronautics business segment "due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives." The Company also announced it had recognized a reach-forward loss in its Rotary and Mission Systems segment "as a result of additional quantity ordering risk identified on fixed-price options."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $37.63 or 6.12% to close at $576.98 on October 22, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 28, 2025, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin announced it was forced to record pre-tax losses of $1.7 billion associated with classified programs at its Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control business. The Company explained "as a result of performance trends" and "in contemplation of near-term program milestones," it had "performed a comprehensive review of the program requirements, technical complexities, schedule, and risks" based on which it recognized $555 million of losses in its Aeronautics program. The Company further reported additional losses of approximately $1.3 billion in its Missiles and Fire Control business due to, among other things, the "future requirements of the program, discussions with the customer and suppliers." As a result, the Company's net earnings in 2024 were $5.3 billion, or $22.31 per share, compared to $6.9 billion, or $27.55 per share, in 2023.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $46.24 or 9.2% to close at $457.45 on January 28, 2025 on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 22, 2025, before the market opened, Lockheed Martin disclosed it was forced to record an additional $1.6 billion in pre-tax losses on classified programs, including $950 million in losses related to its Aeronautics Classified program due to "design, integration, and test challenges, as well as other performance issues." The Company also recorded $570 million in losses on its Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program due in part to providing "additional mission capabilities, enhanced logistical support, fleet life extension, and revised expectations regarding flight hours." The Company further recorded a $95 million charge related to its Turkish Utility Helicopter Program due to the "current status of the program." As a result, the Company reported sharply lower net earnings of $342 million, or $1.46 per share, including $1.6 billion of program losses and $169 million of other charges.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $49.79 or 10.8%, to close at $410.74 on July 22, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

For more information on the Lockheed Martin lawsuit go to:

Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE:SOC)

Class Period: May 19, 2025 to June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 26, 2025

According to the Sable Offshore class action lawsuit, on or about May 21, 2025 , Sable Offshore conducted its SPO, issuing 10 million shares of its common stock at the offering price of $29.50 per share for proceeds of $295 million to Sable Offshore. The Sable Offshore class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period and in the SPO's offering documents represented that Sable Offshore had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not.

The Sable Offshore class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 23, 2025, Eleni Kounalakis, the Lieutenant Governor of California and chair of the California State Lands Commission wrote a letter to Sable Offshore's Vice President of Environmental & Government Affairs, Steve Rusch , stating that a May 19, 2025 Sable Offshore press release "appears to mischaracterize the nature of recent activities, causing significant public confusion and raising questions regarding Sable's intentions. Your press release also implies that Sable has restarted operations at the Santa Ynez Unit (SYU). However, Commission staff has informed me that the limited volume oil flows are the result of well-testing procedures required by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement prior to restart. These activities do not constitute a resumption of commercial production or a full restart of the SYU." The May 23 letter was not published on the internet for the general public to view until May 28, 2025 , the complaint alleges . On this news, the price of Sable Offshore stock fell more than 15%, according to the Sable Offshore class action lawsuit.

Then, on June 4, 2025 , the complaint alleges that Sable Offshore revealed that "[o]n June 3, 2025 , a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge granted ex parte requests from plaintiffs in Center for Biological Diversity, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02244) and Environmental Defense Center, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02247) for temporary restraining orders prohibiting Sable Offshore Corp. ('Sable') from restarting transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System pending the hearing on an order to show cause regarding a preliminary injunction scheduled for July 18, 2025 ." On this news, the price of Sable Offshore stock fell further, according to the Sable Offshore class action lawsuit.

For more information on the Sable Offshore lawsuit go to:

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2025

On June 26, 2024, Lineage filed a registration statement for the IPO on Form S-11 with the SEC which, after amendments, was declared effective on July 24, 2024 (the "Registration Statement").

On July 26, 2024, Lineage filed a prospectus for the IPO on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which was incorporated into and formed part of the Registration Statement.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained material misrepresentations about Lineage's business, historical financial results, and the industry trends purportedly facing the Company at the time of the IPO. Specifically, the Registration Statement stated that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had "accelerated trends that had a marked short-term impact on cold storage demand and have the potential to be growth engines for the industry in coming years" after the IPO. In truth, Lineage was in the midst of a sustained downturn, as the Company's customers not only destocked excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also shifted to the maintenance of leaner inventories on a go-forward basis and as more cold-storage supply came on line, with Lineage suffering particularly negative effects in terms of occupancy rates and pricing power due to its recent imposition of unsustainable price increases amongst its customer base.

Since the IPO approximately one year ago, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share - approximately half the IPO price.

For more information on the Lineage lawsuit go to:

