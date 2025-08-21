Lucid Group, Inc. Announces Effective Date Of Reverse Stock Split

Lucid common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 2, 2025

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (" Lucid " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: LCID ), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it will proceed with a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock (the " Reverse Stock Split ") and a corresponding reduction of its authorized shares of common stock (the " Authorized Share Reduction ") following approval by its Board of Directors. The Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction were previously approved by the Company's stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 18, 2025.

The Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction are expected to be effective at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time on August 29, 2025 (the " Effective Time "). The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the same symbol (LCID) when the market opens on September 2, 2025, with the new CUSIP number 549498 202.

As of the Effective Time, every 10 issued and outstanding shares of the common stock will be automatically reclassified into one issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. This will reduce the number of shares outstanding from approximately 3,072.6 million to approximately 307.3 million, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 15 billion to 1.5 billion to reflect the Reverse Stock Split. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the par value of the common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Holders of common stock will receive a cash payment (without interest) in lieu of any fractional shares.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC is acting as the exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other similar organization will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split, subject to such organization's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") on July 28, 2025 and definitive additional proxy materials filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, which are available free of charge at the SEC's website, , and on the Company's website at .

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

