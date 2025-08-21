STEFANINI GROUP HONORED AS BRONZE AWARD WINNER IN 2025 STEVIE AWARDS FOR TECHNOLOGY EXCELLENCE, NEWSWEEK AI IMPACT AWARDS FINALIST

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, announced today it has been recognized by two prominent awards for its AI expertise. Stefanini has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technical Innovation of the Year category in the second annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and a finalist in the Newsweek AI Impact Awards .

"For more than 14 years, Stefanini has led the way in identifying and implementing practical business applications for AI," said Farlei Kothe, Stefanini's CEO for the North America, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa Regions. "These recognitions underscore our commitment to pioneering an AI-first work culture as we empower our team to solve complex business challenges with the latest technology."

The Stevie Awards recognized the group for its Stefanini Artificial Intelligence Library, which offers employees and clients more than 8,000 custom AI tools to accomplish proven use cases. The judges noted SAI Library's secure, practical library and how the tool enables Stefanini to democratize AI use.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations that are shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 1,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for judging.

"We're proud to honor the 2025 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence winners for their remarkable achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their innovation and impact at the awards ceremony on September 16."

The AI Impact Awards, presented by Newsweek, recognized Stefanini's strategic and ethical use of artificial intelligence technology in a luxury retail case study.

The accolade honors organizations that leverage AI technology to address critical business challenges across various industries. These awards highlight innovations that significantly enhance capabilities and demonstrate measurable impacts on business operations.

"AI is reshaping our world, and the organizations receiving this award are at the forefront of that transformation," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief of Newsweek. "We are proud to spotlight the companies whose technologies and practices are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve-responsibly and effectively."

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a Global Tech Consulting Company that offers a wide range of solutions with a co-creative approach and a constant focus on delivering results. The company supports organizations in their digital transformation journeys and in achieving operational excellence. With a portfolio fully powered by AI, the Stefanini Group brings together its broad offering across seven business units: Technology, Cyber, Data & Analytics, Financial Tech, Operations, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

SOURCE Stefanini

