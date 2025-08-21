Lyno AI Presale Reaches Milestone With Nearly 300,000 Tokens Sold

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI today announced significant progress in its ongoing presale, with nearly 300,000 tokens already sold. This milestone highlights the growing interest in AI-powered decentralized finance solutions and reflects strong early participation from the community.

The presale offers investors the opportunity to secure tokens at current rates before the next phase begins. Lyno AI's approach combines artificial intelligence with decentralized finance tools, aiming to expand accessibility and efficiency within the DeFi ecosystem.

The Early Bird stage is an indication of increased demand.

At this Early Bird phase, Lyno AI tokens are sold at a price of 0.050 USD a piece. So far, 296,040 tokens have been sold out of the 16 million that has been given out as the presale. The intermediate pricing range will be at the level of 0.055 dollars per token thus this shall be an excellent entry level to an investor with an objective of maximizing his or her returns.

What Makes Lyno AI Unique is its Safety-First Design

The difference between Lyno AI and other DeFi tools is that it places an emphasis on the safety of traders as well as growth potential. Whereas all other platforms emphasize single-mindedly on the profit, Lyno incorporates guardrails to ensure traders do not incur senseless losses. The strategy offers a stable basis of sustainable development within the scope of the decentralized finance sector.

Special Lyno AI Giveaway Motivates to Enter

Customers who purchase more than 100 dollars worth of Lyno AI presale will have the chance to enter a special giveaway. This venture divides 100,000 tokens into 10 investors to the tune of 10,000 tokens each. It is a reward system that is strategic to the early contributors seeking to derive more value.

Why You should Look into the Lyno AI Presale at Present:



The prices of tokens are cheapest during the Early Bird phase

Sale of close to 300,000 tokens reflects a very strong investor faithfulness

The stable balancing act in a risky market is the protective characteristics. Giveaway bonus provides an added motivation









Given the development of the brains of decentralized finance that Lyno AI is undertaking, the presale phase now is an excellent chance. Cyberscope has also audited the platform thus providing security and transparency of the participants.

In conclusion, Lyno AI is an innovative and safe industry leader.

Lyno AI has a strong value proposition in the DeFi ecosystem with its artificial intelligence-based functionality and distinct safety model. Investors are expeditiously asked to grab hold of tokens before rising prices in the future phase. The high-quality background and increasing market demand of Lyno AI imply its position of being one of the leaders in the sphere of DeFi intelligence.

