Azercell Expands Energy Efficiency And Environmental Initiatives

Azercell continues to advance its commitment to sustainability by broadening its energy efficiency and environmental initiatives under its comprehensive ESG strategy. The company has successfully implemented several significant projects aimed at reducing energy consumption and minimizing environmental impact.

From 2022 to 2024, Azercell recorded a cumulative energy saving of 3,628 MWh, reflecting an annual reduction of 9% in the Baku-Absheron region and 11% across other regions. These improvements have resulted in a significant environmental impact, reducing carbon emissions by 1,705 tons, equivalent to the carbon sequestration capacity of approximately 81,190 mature trees.

Since January 2025, Azercell has leveraged state-of-the-art energy saving technologies across all network sites, achieving an additional 198 MWh of energy savings in the second quarter alone and preventing 140 tons of carbon emissions.

Solar energy initiatives remain a cornerstone of Azercell's sustainability agenda. Of the company's more than 3,700 LTE base stations, 37 operate as solar-powered hybrid stations, with 35 located in the Karabakh region. These stations generated over 300,000 kWh of solar energy last year, 95% of which was produced in Karabakh. This represents an average monthly energy production of 33,120 kWh for the region, meeting approximately 14% of its energy demand.

Azercell's strategic approach is focused not only on enhancing energy efficiency but also on reducing operational costs, minimizing its carbon footprint, and aligning technological advancements with environmental sustainability standards. Through these efforts, the company plays a leading role in accelerating the country's transition to green energy.