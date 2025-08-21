YOUTUBE AND BANDSINTOWN LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE CONCERT LISTINGS PARTNERSHIP TO TURN VIEWERS INTO CONCERTGOERS

Partnership Kicks Off with Pop Icon Sabrina Carpenter as the Featured Artist

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandsintown , the leading global live music discovery platform, has become the exclusive provider of concert listings on YouTube and YouTube Music , marking a powerful shift in how fans discover live music.

YouTube's massive global audience of billions of monthly users can now easily discover concerts while watching artist videos and Shorts, exploring Official Artist Channels, and soon, while also browsing the YouTube homepage. This Bandsintown partnership with YouTube also unlocks a new push notification feature, alerting users to nearby concerts and upcoming shows, bringing the live music discovery experience directly to fans. Later this year, the integration expands to YouTube Music , where live events will appear on YouTube Music home and artist pages. Bandsintown users also have access to a 2-month free trial of YouTube Premium, letting fans enjoy their favorite videos and music ad-free, offline and in the background across YouTube and the YouTube Music app.

Available free to artists worldwide, the integration enables tour listings published by artists on Bandsintown for Artists to automatically display on YouTube, vastly increasing visibility and helping generate ticket sales vital to sustaining artist careers. Venues, festivals, and promoters subscribed to Bandsintown Pro also benefit from having their events seamlessly distributed on YouTube.

"At a time when musicians continue to struggle to generate income, this exclusive integration with YouTube further demonstrates Bandsintown's ethos to create value and equal opportunity for artists worldwide, of all sizes and genres, to get discovered on digital platforms and sell more tickets," said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder and Managing Partner.

On tour now and fresh off a successful headlining performance at Lollapalooza, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter is the featured artist for the partnership. On top of using Bandsintown tools to showcase her tour dates on her website, as a result of the partnership Sabrina's shows will now gain significant visibility on YouTube, where she has 12 million subscribers, and on Bandsintown where she has over 1 million followers.

This YouTube partnership marks the latest expansion of Bandsintown's global distribution network across major digital platforms. Over the past 18 months, Bandsintown has become the preferred live music data provider for industry leaders including Google, Spotify, Apple, and Shazam. Drawing concert data from 700,000+ registered artists and 65,000 venues and promoters, Bandsintown operates the world's most comprehensive live music catalog with 2.3 million events published every year.

About Bandsintown:

Bandsintown, the world's leading live events discovery platform, connects 100 million registered fans with concerts from over 700,000 artists and 65,000 venues publishing 2.3 million events annually. Through strategic partnerships with YouTube, Google, Spotify, Apple, Shazam, and Bing, Bandsintown seamlessly distribute these events to billions of additional fans across their favorite platforms.

The award-winning fan app and website, Bandsintown Concerts , offers the most comprehensive live music catalog globally, using AI to generate 400+ million personalized concert recommendations monthly based on fans' listening habits and preferences.

Bandsintown for Artists empowers 700,000 musicians of all sizes with tools to publish events, announce tours, manage presales and onsales, and promote concerts across their digital properties through our widgets and APIs.

Bandsintown Pro provides automated event marketing and distribution solutions to 65,000+ venues, festivals, and promoters-helping them boost event visibility across all digital platforms while saving time and selling more tickets.

SOURCE Bandsintown

