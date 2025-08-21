Massages Me Acquires The Massage London To Create A Leading UK Wellness Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Massages Me... the future of wellness"Massages Me announces strategic acquisition of The Massage London, uniting two leading UK wellness platforms under a newly rebranded identity. The acquisition expands therapist networks, enhances service offerings, and strengthens Massages Me's position as the UK's premier destination for professional mobile massage services.

LONDON, UK - August 21, 2025 - Massages Me, a premier UK-based platform for professional massage services, today announced the strategic acquisition of The Massage London, a renowned provider of on-demand massage therapy. This acquisition unites two of the UK's most respected wellness service providers under the newly rebranded Massages Me brand, significantly expanding its market reach, therapist network, and service offerings for clients nationwide.

The move comes as Massages Me seeks to solidify its position as the top destination for high-quality, professional massage services in the United Kingdom. The integration of The Massage London's established client base and its experienced team of therapists is expected to create a seamless, enhanced experience for all users. The acquisition includes all assets and intellectual property of The Massage London, with its digital presence now seamlessly redirected from to the Massages Me platform at .

A Strategic Vision for UK Wellness

"We are incredibly excited to welcome The Massage London into the Massages Me family," said Thomas Kaspersky, CEO of Massages Me. "This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our mission to make professional massage therapy more accessible and convenient for everyone in the UK. The Massage London has built an exceptional reputation for quality and customer satisfaction, and by combining our strengths, we can offer an unparalleled level of service and choice to our collective user base."

The integration coincides with the launch of Massages Me's refreshed brand identity, featuring a new logo that reflects the company's evolution and commitment to modern wellness solutions. This rebranding signals a new chapter in the platform's growth while maintaining its core mission of empowering massage therapists and serving clients across the UK.

Enhanced Platform, Greater Opportunities

The integration of the two platforms will ensure that former clients of The Massage London can continue to book their favourite therapists and services with no interruption. All existing accounts and booking histories have been seamlessly transitioned to the Massages Me platform, offering a smooth and intuitive user experience. The combined platform will now provide an even wider array of massage styles, including Swedish, Deep Tissue, Thai, and sports massages, delivered by an expanded network of certified and vetted professionals.

For massage therapists, this acquisition creates unprecedented opportunities for growth and independence. The platform continues to offer:

. Flexible scheduling and complete autonomy

. Competitive earnings of £50 - £80 per hour

. Retention of 85-90% of earnings

. Support for building personal brands

. Freedom from traditional spa constraints

Part-time therapists typically earn £500 to £800 per month, while full-time practitioners achieve impressive annual incomes of £40,000 to £ 60,000 or more.

Technology-First Approach Meets Local Expertise

The acquisition reflects a shared commitment to excellence and a vision for a more integrated wellness ecosystem. Massages Me's technology-first approach and robust booking system will complement The Massage London's strong local brand and dedicated therapist community. This synergy is designed not only to retain existing clients but also to attract new ones by offering a more comprehensive and reliable service.

While the primary focus of this acquisition is to strengthen the UK market, Massages Me continues to serve its global audience through its international platform at . This two-pronged approach ensures that both domestic and international visitors can access the quality services they expect from the brand, with expansion into major cities including Sydney, New York, Dubai, and Dublin.

The Future of Wellness in the UK

Customers of both platforms will benefit from the enhanced functionality and broader therapist network. The unified platform at provides a single, easy-to-use destination for all their wellness needs, while seamlessly connects users to the same enhanced experience.

"This acquisition represents more than just business expansion," added a Massages Me spokesperson. "We're creating a new standard for the wellness industry in the UK, one that values both therapist independence and client satisfaction. Our therapists are no longer confined to traditional spa wages of £12-£18 per hour – they're building thriving businesses on their own terms."

This acquisition is a testament to Massages Me's dedication to growth and its commitment to being the leading platform for professional massage therapy, empowering the next generation of wellness entrepreneurs to build thriving independent businesses.

About Massages Me

Founded in the United Kingdom, Massages Me is a leading wellness platform that connects clients with qualified massage therapists for mobile massage services at home, in hotels, or in the workplace. Designed to support self-employed therapists, the platform enables professionals to set their own rates, manage their schedules, and retain up to 90% of their earnings. With a strong presence in London and rapid expansion into major global cities, Massages Me is empowering the next generation of wellness entrepreneurs to build thriving independent businesses.

About The Massage London

The Massage London was a highly-regarded on-demand massage service known for its professional therapists and a strong, loyal client base in London and surrounding areas. It provided a range of therapeutic and relaxation services directly to clients' homes and offices.