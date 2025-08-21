Introducing The World's First Global Cannabis Infrastructure Platform From Tyson 2.0 And Green Success 1.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Success 1.0 (GS1.0), a next-generation cannabis infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership with legendary boxer Mike Tyson and U.S.-based powerhouse Tyson 2.0. This collaboration will establish a global infrastructure to support compliant, brand-led cannabis expansion, with a focus on bridging legacy culture with advanced automation, digital integration, and market execution at scale.

Green Success 1.0 serves as the backbone for international cannabis operations, enabling the seamless and compliant movement of flower, clones, and branded products through online and traditional markets. In less than a year, the company has already demonstrated its model's effectiveness by exporting over two tons of cannabis through medical channels in less than a year under the Tyson 2.0 brand, proving the speed, precision, and scalability of its model.

Following its launch in three new countries in 2025, Green Success 1.0 is now live in Germany, the UK, Australia, and the Czech Republic. The platform delivers a multi-segment strategy-from premium to value tiers-with a growing portfolio of market-leading brands, including Tyson 2.0.

"Green Success is disciplined. They know the markets, they understand the people, and they move like champions," said Mike Tyson, Founder of Tyson 2.0 . "Europe's ready-and so are we."

Yuval Soiref, CEO and Founder of Green Success 1.0 , emphasized the company's role as a visionary platform rather than a brand. "We didn't just build a brand-we built the rails," Soiref said. "GS 1.0 is designed to operate in every layer of the business, from the online to wholesale, marketing, and market entry. Our mission is to create the largest A–Z platform for cannabis brands in the world - a system where a brand can plug in and instantly scale across borders with speed, compliance, and precision. With Tyson 2.0 and our other brands now live in multiple markets, this is just the beginning of the takeover."

Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0 expanded their partnership with Green Success to drive the brand's international growth. Tyson further commented,“That's why we're expanding with them. Yuval and his team are building a true global platform-not just for us, but for culture, patients, and legacy cannabis done right."

Looking ahead, the partnership will focus on expanding Tyson 2.0 into new recreational and medical markets, launching new product lines like edibles, extracts, and clones, and scaling the homegrower segment through HANF365.

About TYSON 2.0 :

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time. Whether it's cannabis or beyond, TYSON 2.0 is committed to delivering the goods while cultivating unrivaled experiences.

About Green Success 1.0:

Green Success 1.0 is a multi-layered global cannabis infrastructure platform built to accelerate brand expansion into regulated markets worldwide. Operating across cultivation partnerships, compliant distribution, telemedicine, e-commerce, and performance marketing, GS 1.0 is creating the most advanced A–Z solution in the industry - uniting online innovation, wholesale efficiency, and cultural precision to dominate every layer of the cannabis value chain. More information is available at .

