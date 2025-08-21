TVS King Kargo HD EV, Launched - Ushers In A New Era In Cargo Mobility

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India TVS Motor Company , a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing, today launched the TVS King Kargo HD EV – engineered for the evolving needs of the urban and semi-urban logistics segment. The TVS King Kargo HD is purpose-built to combine cutting-edge technology, robust design, performance and reliability. The company also showcased the TVS King Kargo HD CNG variant, which will be launched before the end of the calendar year '25.

The TVS King Kargo HD EV is designed to elevate safety, comfort, and connectivity for last-mile delivery operators. It introduces a host of segment-first features - LED headlamps and tail lamps for enhanced night-time visibility; a spacious cabin with fully rolling windows; stylish door trims for improved ventilation; and a dedicated Power Gear Mode that delivers superior torque under load. As India's first Bluetooth enabled cargo three-wheeler, it comes equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Ô , offering 26 smart features. The twin-axis rear-view mirrors, enhance visibility, ensuring safer navigation through congested city streets.

Best-in-segment features (EV)



Top speed of 60 km/h

6.6 ft Load Deck with Leaf Spring Suspension

Warranty 6 years / 1.5 Lac kms

Water wading capacity of 500 mm

Charging time of 3 hours & 10 min

Ground Clearance of 235 mm with the lowest loading height of 703 mm for ease of use

Lowest Turning Radius of 3,420 mm for better manoeuvrability in tight spaces

Shortest breaking distance with bigger drum diameter of 200mm Equipped with TVS Connect Fleet - India's first three and two-wheeler telematics solution for fleet owners

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company , said,“The launch of the TVS King Kargo HD represents a transformative moment in the evolution of cargo mobility, aligned to our 'Re-Imagine 2030' vision. This three-wheeler will set new benchmarks by delivering an unmatched combination of smart features, high load capability, comfort, ergonomics and safety. Coupled with the TVS Connect Fleet, the vehicle will empower businesses and also improve the everyday life of operators. With the TVS King Kargo HD EV, we are confident of redefining customer expectations and enabling them to achieve more, every day, effortlessly.”

The TVS King Kargo HD EV is powered by TVS Connect Fleet, a robust web-based platform that empowers fleet operators of two and three-wheelers with complete control and visibility of their operations. With 31 advanced features including real-time tracking, remote asset control, APIs, alerts, reports, reminders, and intelligent dashboards, the platform ensures optimal vehicle utilization and enhanced uptime. Seamlessly integrated with TVS Motor's connected vehicle ecosystem, it delivers intuitive dashboards, actionable analytics, and a mobile-responsive interface designed for dynamic, on-the-go fleet management.

In the first phase, the TVS King Kargo HD EV will be available across key markets including Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad), Rajasthan and Bengaluru at a price of Rs. 3.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

