The CG Hour Returns With A Powerhouse Panel To Tackle The AI-Driven Software Dilemma Facing Energy Leaders
As energy companies accelerate digital transformation, the long-standing "build versus buy" question has gained renewed urgency. The integration of artificial intelligence, the demand for platform interoperability, and the pressure to innovate faster with fewer resources are reshaping how leaders think about software investments.
This episode of The CG Hour will explore:
When to build custom platforms versus buying off-the-shelf solutions
How AI is redefining legacy software models
What leadership needs to prioritize to future-proof their tech stack
Real-world perspectives from both enterprise and entrepreneurial leaders
Featured Guests:
Joel Wolfe , Founder and CIO of Wolfe Global: With over 25 years of experience in both public and private sectors, Joel is known for creating cultures of innovation, resource optimization, and continuous improvement.
Tanya Shepherd , SVP at CG Infinity: A senior leader in CG Infinity's Energy and Utilities Practice, Tanya brings an insider's view of how companies are adapting tech strategy to meet evolving operational and customer demands.
Nate Richards , CEO of Enerex: A serial entrepreneur and six-time Inc. 5000 awardee, Nate is leading Enerex in transforming how energy is bought and sold through a secure, transparent data platform.
Host: Fanny Dunagan , Host of The CG Hour and seasoned communications leader.
Event Details:
Title: Buy, Build and AI: Your New Software Strategy for Energy Leaders
Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM CST
Where: Live on LinkedIn and YouTube
Register or Watch Live:
For energy executives, technology decision-makers, and digital transformation leaders, this is a must-watch discussion on the future of software strategy in the AI era.
About The CG Hour
The CG Hour is a thought leadership series presented by CG Infinity. Each episode features real conversations with leaders across technology, energy, and business. The show provides a platform for deep insights, practical takeaways, and candid discussions on the issues shaping the future of industry.
SOURCE CG Infinity
