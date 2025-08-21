Baker Tilly Case Study: Insurance Group Accelerates AI Adoption Through Maturity Assessment And Road Map

This company is a mutual property and casualty (P&C) insurance group with over $2 billion in written premiums, spanning both personal and commercial lines as well as serving a wide range of industries.

The business challenge

Following the release of the NAIC's Model AI Bulletin , which outlines expectations around governance, risk management, internal controls and third-party oversight, this insurance organization had proactively taken steps to align with the guidance. With much of the foundational work already completed, they sought an external, third-party validation to assess whether their approach sufficiently met regulatory expectations.

In addition to validating compliance with the bulletin, the organization engaged Baker Tilly to conduct a broader artificial intelligence (AI) maturity assessment and benchmarking exercise to understand how their capabilities compared to peers and identify opportunities to further strengthen their AI governance program and AI practices.

Strategy and solution

Baker Tilly partnered with the insurer to conduct a comprehensive AI governance and maturity assessment aligned with the NAIC bulletin and industry best practices. Key elements of the engagement included:

Regulatory alignment validation: Using the NAIC AI Model Bulletin as the foundation, Baker Tilly performed a structured assessment of the organization's governance model, risk controls, policies and oversight mechanisms to validate that existing practices sufficiently met regulatory expectations. This included documentation review, stakeholder interviews and alignment mapping across the bulletin's four core areas.

AI maturity benchmarking: Leveraging Baker Tilly's proprietary AI Maturity Model, the team evaluated the organization's capabilities across strategic, operational and technical domains. The assessment included a benchmarking analysis comparing the insurer's performance against industry peers, highlighting both strengths and targeted opportunities for advancement.

Actionable roadmap and recommendations: Baker Tilly delivered a detailed findings report and executive-level presentation outlining key insights, maturity ratings and prioritized recommendations. This included a strategic road map for evolving AI governance structures and scaling responsible AI practices enterprise-wide.

By combining regulatory expertise with industry benchmarking and maturity diagnostics, Baker Tilly provided the insurer with confidence that its AI governance aligned with regulatory expectations - while also equipping the organization with a strategic road map and targeted recommendations to accelerate AI adoption and stay ahead of peers as AI continues to drive innovation across the insurance industry.

