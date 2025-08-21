Hiperbaric Showcases HPP Innovation And Automation At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) High Pressure Processing, also known as HPP, is a non-thermal, post-packaging food and beverage preservation method (5oC – 20oC) that ensures food safety, extends shelf life, and maintains the fresh taste, texture, and nutritional quality of products. Using high isostatic pressure-up to 6,000 bar / 600 MPa / 87,000 psi-transmitted by water, HPP inactivates foodborne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms without heat, delivering results equivalent to pasteurization with none of the thermal damage.

Today, more than 400 Hiperbaric HPP machines are installed worldwide, serving industries from beverages, meats, and seafood to plant-based products, pet food, and ready-to-eat meals. This versatile technology continues to transform the way brands deliver safer, fresher, and longer-lasting products to consumers.

Hear from Hiperbaric and Chick-fil-A's Bay Center Foods at the Processing Innovation Stage

On Tuesday, September 30 (10:00 – 10:30 AM) at the Processing Innovation Stage (N-9100), Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director of Hiperbaric, and Moises Serna, Process Automation and Maintenance at Bay Center Foods (subsidiary of Chick-fil-A), will present "Automation Solutions for HPP: Success Story by Bay Center Foods (Chick-fil-A)."

This session will detail how Bay Center Foods partnered with Hiperbaric to automate their HPP line, cutting manual labor in half, boosting throughput, improving traceability, reducing injuries, and enhancing overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Attendees will gain practical insights into automation ROI, scalability, and operator safety benefits from a real-world case study.

Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference – Platinum Sponsor & Founding Member

In conjunction with PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Hiperbaric will play a leading role at the 2025 Cold Pressure Council (CPC) Annual Conference , held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Room N-258) on September 30th.

As a founding member and platinum sponsor, Hiperbaric will contribute expertise across multiple sessions:



September 29, 9:00 – 9:45 AM: HPP Principles and Applications

September 29, 1:45 – 2:30 PM: HPP Automation

The CPC Annual Conference will explore best practices, market trends, packaging innovations, and practical tips for HPP product development. Registration is available through the PACK EXPO Las Vegas website.

Driving HPP Automation & Equipment Safety

Hiperbaric's ongoing innovations in HPP automation and integration are designed to meet industry challenges head-on, from labor shortages and production costs to stringent food safety demands. With a focus on reliability, ergonomics, and operational efficiency, the company continues to set global benchmarks for performance and safety in HPP technology.

"Our mission is to help food and beverage companies deliver the safest, highest-quality products with unmatched HPP equipment safety and efficiency," said Rob Peregrina. "At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, we're excited to share real-world success stories and showcase how advanced HPP automation can transform operations and prepare them for the future."

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. With more than 400 installations, the company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, an Asia office in Shanghai, China, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Anthony Zapata

Business Development Manager

[email protected]

Mobile: +1 (305) 746-0209

