Hiperbaric Showcases HPP Innovation And Automation At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Today, more than 400 Hiperbaric HPP machines are installed worldwide, serving industries from beverages, meats, and seafood to plant-based products, pet food, and ready-to-eat meals. This versatile technology continues to transform the way brands deliver safer, fresher, and longer-lasting products to consumers.
Hear from Hiperbaric and Chick-fil-A's Bay Center Foods at the Processing Innovation Stage
On Tuesday, September 30 (10:00 – 10:30 AM) at the Processing Innovation Stage (N-9100), Rob Peregrina, USA Executive Director of Hiperbaric, and Moises Serna, Process Automation and Maintenance at Bay Center Foods (subsidiary of Chick-fil-A), will present "Automation Solutions for HPP: Success Story by Bay Center Foods (Chick-fil-A)."
This session will detail how Bay Center Foods partnered with Hiperbaric to automate their HPP line, cutting manual labor in half, boosting throughput, improving traceability, reducing injuries, and enhancing overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Attendees will gain practical insights into automation ROI, scalability, and operator safety benefits from a real-world case study.
Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference – Platinum Sponsor & Founding Member
In conjunction with PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Hiperbaric will play a leading role at the 2025 Cold Pressure Council (CPC) Annual Conference , held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Room N-258) on September 30th.
As a founding member and platinum sponsor, Hiperbaric will contribute expertise across multiple sessions:
September 29, 9:00 – 9:45 AM: HPP Principles and Applications
September 29, 1:45 – 2:30 PM: HPP Automation
The CPC Annual Conference will explore best practices, market trends, packaging innovations, and practical tips for HPP product development. Registration is available through the PACK EXPO Las Vegas website.
Registration is through the PACK EXPO Las Vegas website by clicking Attendee, "Register for Full Access In-Person," filling out your company information, and selecting the CPC Annual Conference.
Driving HPP Automation & Equipment Safety
Hiperbaric's ongoing innovations in HPP automation and integration are designed to meet industry challenges head-on, from labor shortages and production costs to stringent food safety demands. With a focus on reliability, ergonomics, and operational efficiency, the company continues to set global benchmarks for performance and safety in HPP technology.
"Our mission is to help food and beverage companies deliver the safest, highest-quality products with unmatched HPP equipment safety and efficiency," said Rob Peregrina. "At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025, we're excited to share real-world success stories and showcase how advanced HPP automation can transform operations and prepare them for the future."
About Hiperbaric
Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. With more than 400 installations, the company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, an Asia office in Shanghai, China, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania. For more information, visit:
Contact:
Anthony Zapata
Business Development Manager
[email protected]
Mobile: +1 (305) 746-0209
SOURCE Hiperbaric
