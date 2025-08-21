Lifeway® Foods Expands Beloved Probugs® Kefir Line With New Conventional Whole Milk Pouches In Three Fun Flavors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally launched in 2007 as the first-ever pouched probiotic kefir for kids in the U.S., ProBugs disrupted the baby and children's nutrition segment by combining functional food with a fun, convenient format. What began as an organic-only kefir offering has since become a category mainstay, inspiring widespread pouch adoption across the children's food market.

According to Growth Market Reports , the global kids' yogurt pouch market reached an estimated USD 3.2 billion in 2024, underscoring strong consumer demand and innovation within the children's dairy category. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2033, ultimately reaching approximately USD 5.47 billion by 2033. This rapid growth is a testament to the innovation Lifeway brought to the category nearly two decades ago.

By expanding into conventional whole milk kefir, Lifeway is once again delivering on its mission to democratize gut health by offering more accessible and affordable options for families while maintaining the high quality, bioavailable protein, and billions of live probiotics that Lifeway is known for.

"Our goal has always been to make probiotic-rich foods easy, fun and available to all families," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "When we launched ProBugs Kefir in pouches back in 2007, we set the stage for a kids' food revolution. With this new expansion into conventional whole milk kefir pouches, we're continuing that mission by making gut health even more accessible, without compromise."

The new ProBugs Conventional Whole Milk Kefir pouches will debut in three kid-friendly, lactose-free flavors:



Creamy Orange – smooth and citrusy

Goo-Berry – bursting with berry flavor Strawnana – a classic strawberry-banana blend

Each pouch is made with conventional whole milk kefir, contains billions of live and active probiotic cultures and provides a good source of protein and calcium, all in a kid-friendly, squeezable format that's perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Lifeway ProBugs Conventional Whole Milk Kefir pouches will be available nationwide soon, joining the brand's new Probiotic Smoothies + Collagen and Conventional Whole Milk 32oz product lines as part of a growing portfolio of probiotic-rich foods designed to support health for the whole family.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.