ATTENTION NYSE: KLC INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. ("KinderCare" or the "Company") following the filing of a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired KinderCare securities between October 6, 2024 through August 12, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including in the Company's initial public offering in October 2024.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired KinderCare securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 14, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

KinderCare, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a national operator of early childhood education centers.

The investigation centers on allegations that KinderCare failed to disclose widespread safety and compliance failures at its facilities. Among other things, the Company is accused of omitting that numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at its centers.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, KinderCare's stock had declined to lows near $9 per share, a loss of approximately 60 percent of its value at the time of the IPO.

If you are a KinderCare investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED