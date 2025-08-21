DTEC Expands Its Smart Mobility Ecosystem With Global Automotive And Technology Leaders

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEC, a technology brand combining artificial intelligence and blockchain in the automotive industry, is expanding its strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz through prototype integration discussions with global giants such as Hyundai, Renault, and Ford. Beyond automotive, the company is taking strong steps into retail and customer service by making its AI assistant system available to e-commerce websites via the Shopify Store and by partnering with Genesys to develop tailored solutions for brands with high-volume customer communication needs. These solutions are designed with the flexibility to be implemented across multiple industries, including the aviation sector.

Strong integrations in global automotive

DTEC's technology features an advanced AI assistant that recognizes the driver, learns habits, and anticipates needs. Supporting 22 languages, the system allows communication with in-vehicle hardware and connected smart devices through a single voice-operated platform. Already in use within Mercedes-Benz vehicles, DTEC technology is being adapted for Hyundai's prototype projects, while technical discussions with Renault and Ford continue at the prototype level.

A secure and rewarding blockchain ecosystem

Through its DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model, DTEC verifies user data from vehicles on the blockchain and rewards contributing users with the $DTEC utility token, which is listed on Bitget, Gate.io, MEXC, and SafeBit exchanges.

Global technology steps beyond automotive

DTEC's AI assistant system has been made available for e-commerce sites via the Shopify Store, enabling online retailers to offer their customers voice-activated product search, cart creation, and purchase completion. In partnership with Genesys, DTEC is also developing tailored solutions for brands with high-volume customer communication needs. These solutions are designed to be adaptable across multiple industries, including the aviation sector.

Trusted security and vision

Ranked among the world's Top 50 most secure projects by CertiK, DTEC plans to launch pilot projects in logistics, e-commerce, and customer service during the second half of 2025. In 2026, the company will make a global showcase at CES, debuting its next-generation vehicle technologies.

“The automotive, retail, and customer service sectors are becoming more collaborative, decentralized, and data-driven. DTEC is building the infrastructure for that transformation,” says Emre İşlek, Blockchain Director of DTEC.

About DTEC

DTEC is a global technology brand that combines artificial intelligence and blockchain in the automotive industry. Developed since 2014 and born from the engineering expertise of Dizayn VIP, DTEC technology builds the next-generation mobility ecosystem through in-vehicle voice assistants, personalized driving experiences, IoT integration, and data-driven reward mechanisms.

By processing user data securely and transparently, DTEC rewards contributions through its DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model. The $DTEC utility token is listed on Bitget, MEXC, and SafeBit exchanges.

e

