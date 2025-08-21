Fieldcircle Rebrands As Zapium To Power The Future Of Asset-Centric Maintenance Operations

FieldCircle, a leading provider of a maintenance software suite, today announced its rebrand to Zapium.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FieldCircle , a leading provider of a maintenance software suite, today announced its rebrand to Zapium , underscoring the company's renewed focus on delivering faster, smarter, and more scalable solutions for asset-centric industries such as manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and energy.

The new identity, Zapium, represents speed, agility, and impact- qualities critical for businesses that rely on complex, high-value assets to drive production and performance.

Yogesh Choudhary, CEO of Zapium, shared the vision behind the change:

“FieldCircle was born to help asset-centric businesses manage their field maintenance operations more efficiently, but our platform has grown beyond those boundaries. Today, we serve some of the most asset-intensive industries, where uptime, safety, and efficiency are business-critical. The name Zapium reflects our commitment to deliver technology that brings speed, clarity, and momentum to these operations. It's about empowering our customers to manage assets more intelligently and keep their operations moving at peak performance.”

The rebranding comes as Zapium expands its CMMS product roadmap with stronger AI-driven automation, predictive maintenance, and enterprise integrations, helping asset-heavy businesses reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and lower maintenance operational costs.

The shift to Zapium will not affect current users' access, support, or services. Customers can expect continuity with a sharper focus on innovation and industry-specific capabilities tailored for complex asset environments.

