Centerfield Acquires Digital Commerce Platform Consumervoice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield , a premier technology service for digital customer acquisition, today announced the acquisition of ConsumerVoice, a digital commerce platform that curates and promotes products to engaged audiences on its popular websites ConsumerVoice.org and .

Centerfield's digital brands and proprietary platform, Dugout, engage in-market consumers and supercharge customer acquisition for leading brands in home services, insurance, business services, e-commerce, and many other categories. With ConsumerVoice, Centerfield will drive additional purchases at scale.

"ConsumerVoice is an innovative business that allows Centerfield to serve leading brands in more than a dozen new categories," said Kris Barton, CEO of Centerfield. "In addition to offering Centerfield's core capabilities to ConsumerVoice customers, we are excited for their digital commerce capabilities to expand the business of our current clients."

“Our team has achieved significant scale over the past several years in all types of service and commerce categories,” said Dylan Ramsey, Co-Founder and CEO of ConsumerVoice.“By partnering with Centerfield we will be able to grow faster and leverage our platform for more brands.”

The transaction announced today will mark the sixth Centerfield add-on acquisition since the company was acquired by Platinum Equity.

Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement, said, "Centerfield continues to be a powerful platform for growth, and we're excited to support its expansion into new audiences and channels. We remain focused on identifying strategic acquisitions that enhance Centerfield's ability to deliver exceptional customer acquisition outcomes for top-tier brands."

Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to ConsumerVoice.

Centerfield's proprietary audiences and technology platform, Dugout, supercharge customer acquisition for the world's largest brands in residential services, business services, insurance, e-commerce and many other product and service categories. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and engaged audiences reach more than 200 million in-market consumers to help them make complex purchasing decisions. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles.

