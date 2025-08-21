Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Art Charcoal Tools (MHO-525)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved set of artist tools for working with charcoal," said an inventor, from Midland, Mich., "so I invented the ART CHARCOAL TOOLS. My design enables you to easily achieve various lines and shadowing effects in less time."

The patent-pending invention provides a set of versatile tools for artists who work in charcoal. In doing so, it enables the user to spread the charcoal more effectively in less time when creating specific effects. It also features interchangeable paint brush heads. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it offers an improved alternative to working with standard charcoal pencils. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for artists who work in charcoal, including professionals, beginners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-MHO-525, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

