Action Roofing Services Grows With New Location In Doral

- Bruce Bessire, COO at Peak Roofing PartnersDORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Action Roofing Services, a member of the Peak Roofing Partners Family of Companies, announces the opening of its fifth location, as it expands into the greater Miami market. This extends the company's nearly 39 years of roofing expertise to homeowners and businesses in this growing region of South Florida.The Doral office, located at 2520 NW 97th Ave, #3100, Doral, FL, will initially create more than 25 new jobs in the area, including full-time, part-time, and contract roles. Action Roofing Services will offer a full range of roofing solutions, including roof installation, repair, and maintenance for homeowners, businesses, and homebuilders. This move addresses the rising need for reliable roofing options in a community experiencing rapid development.“Our expansion into Miami-Dade County demonstrates our commitment to bringing quality residential and commercial roofing services to more South Florida communities,” said Bruce Bessire, COO at Peak Roofing Partners.“We're doing more than simply opening a new location; we're creating new jobs and building lasting relationships with homeowners and businesses who need roofing solutions they can depend on.”Since Peak Roofing Partners acquired Action Roofing Services in June 2024, the company has extended its physical presence while deepening its community ties. The company serves as an Official Roofing Partner for the Miami Dolphins and the Florida Panthers. In December 2024, Action Roofing Services partnered with the Miami Dolphins for the "Raise the Roof" initiative, surprising two deserving community members with free roofs valued at $20,000 each. From its increasing network of locations, Action Roofing Services now brings quality roofing solutions to Pompano Beach, Stuart, Ocala, Tampa, and Miami.“In just one year of partnering with Peak Roofing Partners, we've expanded to three new Florida locations and deepened our community ties through major sports partnerships,” said Charlie DiFalco, the former owner and current VP of New Construction at Action Roofing.“This growth shows how the team at Peak Roofing Partners has taken us to new heights of success and community impact.”Action Roofing is on a mission to grow across Florida and beyond. To learn more about Action Roofing, click here:About Peak Roofing Partners:Peak Roofing Partners (Peak Roofing) delivers comprehensive roofing solutions to ensure long-lasting protection for homes and businesses. As the first business venture under Exuma Capital Partners and founded by Anthony Perera, Peak Roofing provides expert roof installation, repair, and maintenance services, leveraging techniques and materials designed to withstand all weather conditions.About Exuma Capital Partners:Exuma Capital Partners is a private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets in the technology, real estate, food and beverage, and home services industries. Serving as a trusted advisor for entrepreneurs, Exuma Capital Partners' approach combines operational expertise, industry knowledge, and a commitment to sustainable growth, aiming to transform businesses into market leaders.

