Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is informing investors about a class action lawsuit against KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE: KLC) (“KinderCare”). The lawsuit addresses alleged violations of the Securities Act of 1933 related to KinderCare's October 2024 initial public offering (“IPO”).

These allegations stem from KinderCare's IPO, where the company sold over 27 million shares of common stock at $24 per share, generating $648 million in gross proceeds. Since the IPO, the price of KinderCare stock has traded as low as $6.75 per share.

If you purchased KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. common stock in or traceable to the company's October 2024 initial public offering, you may have grounds to join the class action lawsuit. To learn more about the case, your rights, and how to potentially become a lead plaintiff:

The class action lawsuit contends that the registration statement for the IPO contained false and/or misleading information. The suit further alleges a failure to disclose critical details about the quality of care at KinderCare facilities. Specifically, the lawsuit highlights the following points:



Numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm occurred at KinderCare facilities.

KinderCare did not consistently provide the "highest quality care possible" and, in numerous instances, failed to meet even basic care standards or comply with relevant laws and regulations. As a result, KinderCare faced a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.



