Nexxen Wins Best Cookieless Identification Technology At The 2025 Digiday Technology Awards, Showcasing Leadership In Privacy-First Data Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, won Best Cookieless Identification Technology at the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards. Specifically, Nexxen Discovery, its proprietary audience insight and research tool, took home the win.

Nexxen has responded to the challenges facing today's advertisers and media owners with data-driven solutions, such as Nexxen Discovery, that streamline operations, enhance decision-making and unlock value across complex environments.

Leveraging contextual intelligence, first-party data and nexAI – Nexxen's suite of AI-powered assistants and features – Discovery analyzes vast signals of consumer engagement and behavior from digital, social and TV-on-demand channels in real time to inform precise, privacy-safe advertising activations. Paired with the company's agnostic approach to identity, Discovery enables Nexxen's clients and partners to move beyond third-party cookies, delivering richer insights and audience activation.

“Signal loss is reshaping the advertising landscape, and many strategies focus on replacing existing identifiers. Nexxen takes a broader view: supporting all major IDs while redefining identity through AI-powered, data-driven signals that work seamlessly across channels,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen.“This recognition from Digiday's panel of industry experts and thought leaders affirms Nexxen Discovery's ability to deliver scale, precision and transparency that create lasting value for our partners.”

Additional finalist honors for Best Data Management Platform and Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform further highlight Nexxen's strength across data and buy-side performance.

