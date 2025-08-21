Angshuman Rudra Of Tapclicks Discusses AI Agents And Marketing Analytics In Forbes

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces that Forbes online has published a new article authored by Angshuman Rudra of TapClicks. This August 2025 article explores how AI agents are transforming the world of marketing analytics, and how the traditional dashboard is now becoming an active expert system. These AI agents represent an unprecedented level of intelligence, transforming raw data into actionable narratives, insights and results. Forbes is a leading media and journalism source of information, spotlighting trends and companies shaping industries worldwide.

The featured Forbes Technology Council article,“Beyond Dashboards: AI Agents Crafting Client-Ready Narratives ,” by Angshuman Rudra, Director of Product Management at TapClicks, speaks to agencies, media companies, and MarTech professionals. It covers how AI agents accelerate analysis, and make it sharper, delivering surprising insights on campaign performance across time and a wide variety of digital marketing channels. Advanced AI agents are increasingly a strategic advantage capable of the role of "operator," suggesting data transformations and automatically generating KPIs. They can inform business decisions, with the predictive power to anticipate shifts in buyer behavior, adjust strategies in real time, optimize content delivery for impact, and allocate resources effectively.

“AI agents are redefining what marketers should expect from their analytics. They're not here to replace human judgment. They're here to supercharge it. And by doing so, they are helping teams look beyond the dashboard, creating smarter, faster and truly client-ready narratives that drive real business impact,” states Rudra.

The full article,“Beyond Dashboards: AI Agents Crafting Client-Ready Narratives,” can be found here:

About Forbes Media:

Forbes is an iconic global media brand that has symbolized success for over a century. Fueled by journalism that informs and inspires, Forbes spotlights the doers and doings shaping industries, achieving success and making an impact on the world. Forbes connects and convenes the most influential communities ranging from billionaires, business leaders and rising entrepreneurs to creators and innovators. The Forbes brand reaches more than 140 million people monthly worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature ForbesLive events and 49 licensed local editions in 81 countries.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit .

