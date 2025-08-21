403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India’s aviation safety regulator faces staffing crisis
(MENAFN) India’s aviation safety regulator is facing a severe staffing crisis that is undermining its ability to maintain safety standards, according to a recent parliamentary report.
The report warns that a "profound and persistent shortage" of personnel at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) poses an "existential threat" to the integrity of the nation’s aviation safety system. The findings were presented in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
Lawmakers conducting the review were examining overall aviation safety following the June 12 Air India crash, which killed 260 people, most of them passengers. While the report does not directly reference that crash, it highlights issues such as overworked air traffic controllers and other operational strains.
Although parliamentary committee reports are not legally binding, they have historically influenced legislation and regulatory measures. The DGCA and the civil aviation ministry were contacted for comment.
India, the world’s third-largest aviation market, has experienced rapid growth in air travel in recent years, driven by budget carriers, rising incomes, and government initiatives to expand airport connectivity. However, this expansion has created challenges, including shortages of trained personnel, fatigue among existing staff, and infrastructural limitations.
The Air India tragedy has brought heightened scrutiny to the airline and the wider aviation sector. Earlier reports of maintenance lapses and gaps in staff training have intensified concerns about safety oversight.
The report warns that a "profound and persistent shortage" of personnel at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) poses an "existential threat" to the integrity of the nation’s aviation safety system. The findings were presented in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
Lawmakers conducting the review were examining overall aviation safety following the June 12 Air India crash, which killed 260 people, most of them passengers. While the report does not directly reference that crash, it highlights issues such as overworked air traffic controllers and other operational strains.
Although parliamentary committee reports are not legally binding, they have historically influenced legislation and regulatory measures. The DGCA and the civil aviation ministry were contacted for comment.
India, the world’s third-largest aviation market, has experienced rapid growth in air travel in recent years, driven by budget carriers, rising incomes, and government initiatives to expand airport connectivity. However, this expansion has created challenges, including shortages of trained personnel, fatigue among existing staff, and infrastructural limitations.
The Air India tragedy has brought heightened scrutiny to the airline and the wider aviation sector. Earlier reports of maintenance lapses and gaps in staff training have intensified concerns about safety oversight.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment