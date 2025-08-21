Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India’s aviation safety regulator faces staffing crisis

India’s aviation safety regulator faces staffing crisis


2025-08-21 09:14:14
(MENAFN) India’s aviation safety regulator is facing a severe staffing crisis that is undermining its ability to maintain safety standards, according to a recent parliamentary report.

The report warns that a "profound and persistent shortage" of personnel at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) poses an "existential threat" to the integrity of the nation’s aviation safety system. The findings were presented in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.

Lawmakers conducting the review were examining overall aviation safety following the June 12 Air India crash, which killed 260 people, most of them passengers. While the report does not directly reference that crash, it highlights issues such as overworked air traffic controllers and other operational strains.

Although parliamentary committee reports are not legally binding, they have historically influenced legislation and regulatory measures. The DGCA and the civil aviation ministry were contacted for comment.

India, the world’s third-largest aviation market, has experienced rapid growth in air travel in recent years, driven by budget carriers, rising incomes, and government initiatives to expand airport connectivity. However, this expansion has created challenges, including shortages of trained personnel, fatigue among existing staff, and infrastructural limitations.

The Air India tragedy has brought heightened scrutiny to the airline and the wider aviation sector. Earlier reports of maintenance lapses and gaps in staff training have intensified concerns about safety oversight.

MENAFN21082025000045017281ID1109958786

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search