Doug Sackman

Douglas Sackman is an environmental and cultural historian of the North American West. He is the author of Wild Men: Ishi and Kroeber in the Wilderness of Modern America (Oxford) and Orange Empire: California and the Fruits of Eden (U. California).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.