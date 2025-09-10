Doug Sackman

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Douglas Sackman is an environmental and cultural historian of the North American West. He is the author of Wild Men: Ishi and Kroeber in the Wilderness of Modern America (Oxford) and Orange Empire: California and the Fruits of Eden (U. California).

  • –present Professor of History, University of Puget Sound
  • 1997 University of Puget Sound, Ph.D. in History

