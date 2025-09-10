Megan Gaucher

I am a critical interdisciplinary migration scholar who focuses on Canadian immigration law, policy, and politics (specifically family migration). My book "A Family Matter" (UBC Press) came out in 2018 and I have published in multiple national and international journals on these topics. I teach immigration law and politics in the Department of Law and Legal Studies at Carleton University.

