Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Megan Gaucher

Megan Gaucher


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor, Department of Law and Legal Studies, Carleton University Profile Articles Activity

I am a critical interdisciplinary migration scholar who focuses on Canadian immigration law, policy, and politics (specifically family migration). My book "A Family Matter" (UBC Press) came out in 2018 and I have published in multiple national and international journals on these topics. I teach immigration law and politics in the Department of Law and Legal Studies at Carleton University.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Carleton University
Education
  • 2013 Queen's University, PhD, Political Science

The Conversation

MENAFN21082025000199003603ID1109958725

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search