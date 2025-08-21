Dresner Advisory Research Confirms Agentic AI's Rapid Rise As A Business Imperative

Inaugural Wisdom of Crowds® Report Finds Agentic AI Advancing Rapidly-But Success Depends on Proven Data Chops

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Currently 68% of software providers have introduced agentic AI capabilities, according to the inaugural Dresner Advisory Services 2025 Wisdom of Crowds® Agentic AI Report. This convergence is not just a passing trend-it's an industry inflection point. Vendors are rapidly reshaping architectures, strategies, and customer commitments to keep pace with the AI surge. When pressed on their priorities, two-thirds point to market differentiation, future-proofing, customer demand, and competitive pressure as their top motivators-clear evidence that agentic AI is no longer optional but essential to staying relevant.

Agentic AI solutions deliver measurable business outcomes by wrapping a clearly defined business process, large language models (LLMs), and access to relevant data. Together, these components enable intelligence task execution – automating actions, making decisions, and adapting in real time with minimal human intervention. The Dresner Agentic AI Report examines organizations attitudes and uses covering its relative importance among other key technologies and initiatives, priorities, training and development, obstacles, and data sources.

"We're committed to providing data-driven, independent, and objective research that helps our community make informed decisions in the face of rapid change," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Our new report continues that mission, offering clear insights into adoption patterns, success factors, and the organizational characteristics that correlate with early returns from agentic AI initiatives."

"Agentic AI emerged as a distinct category in late 2024 and has quickly captured the attention of the software industry," said Myles Suer, research director at Dresner Advisory. "What began as experimental innovation is now a strategic priority, prompting broad-based investment across the market and reflecting both opportunity and competitive urgency."

According to the study, vendors began releasing solutions by early 2025, with user adoption accelerating: 10.5% of the organizations surveyed are actively experimenting or deploying, with another 27% poised to follow. While 58% remain cautious, momentum is building, and broader adoption is expected to follow as early adopters show results.

Most notably, the research reveals that 6.5% of organizations already have Agentic AI in production-a striking signal that the technology is moving beyond theory. These early adopters are not typical firms; they share a distinct data-forward profile. Every one of them reports prior success with business intelligence, three-quarters were early to embrace machine learning, and nearly two-thirds have a designated data leader. In short, proven data maturity is the common denominator among enterprises that are successfully operationalizing Agentic AI.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

