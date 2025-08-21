DPL Telematics Launches Clearview Smart Dashcam: AI-Powered Safety And Fleet Visibility In One Seamless Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to meet the escalating demands of modern fleet management, the ClearView Smart Dashcam delivers high-definition visibility and cutting-edge insights that go far beyond simple video capture. With AI-powered driver assistance and intelligent alerting, it enables fleets to reduce risk, coach drivers proactively, prevent fraud, and streamline insurance processes.

"With the rapidly growing number of questionable claims, fleets-especially SMBs-are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated fraud schemes," said Tony Nicoletti, CEO of DPL Telematics. "Our AI powered ClearView Smart Dashcam empowers businesses to fight back with technology that captures the truth and protects their drivers."

More than just a dashcam, the ClearView Smart Dashcam functions as a fleet's digital co-pilot-combining real-time AI driver assistance, GPS tracking, and high-definition video evidence into one seamless device. Built to address the growing threats of staged accidents and fraudulent insurance claims, this new technology delivers crystal-clear video proof, helping companies avoid costly disputes and build a culture of safety and accountability.

The ClearView Smart Dashcam doubles as a standalone GPS tracking device, eliminating the need for additional hardware. Seamlessly integrated into the DPL Telematics platform, the Dashcam appears alongside the full suite of tracking devices, providing fleet managers with unified, real-time visibility and control from a single, centralized interface.

Key features of the ClearView Smart Dashcam include:



Real-Time Alerts & Driver Coaching: Harsh braking, acceleration, cornering, overspeeding, and forward collision warnings

Driver Monitoring System (DMS): Detects distractions, drowsiness, seatbelt violations, and stop sign infractions

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Dual-view HD Cameras: Front-facing and optional inward-facing IR and rear cameras

Live-Streaming Access & Dual Storage (SD + Cloud data redundancy)

G-sensor events and tamper-proof design

Integrated GPS Tracking Quick installation via hardwire or OBDII port

