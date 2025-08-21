Mspalliance's Cyber Verify Provides Key To Texas' New Safe Harbor Law
|
MSP Size
|
SB 2610 Requirement
|
Cyber Verify Provides
|
Fewer than 20
|
Password policies and
|
Guided baseline security essentials
|
20 to 99
|
CIS Controls IG1
|
CIS-aligned certification process
|
100 to 249
|
Comprehensive recognized
|
NIST, ISO, SCF, SOC 2 alignment and
About Cyber Verify
Cyber Verify is a premier certification platform designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs), offering a benchmark of compliance, security, and operational standards within the IT services industry. Recognized globally, it provides MSPs with a trusted method to demonstrate their commitment to excellence and maintain high levels of professionalism.
With an emphasis on transparency and trust, Cyber Verify evaluates MSPs based on key criteria, such as data protection policies, risk management practices, and adherence to industry best standards. Through comprehensive assessments, it ensures that MSPs uphold the integrity required to safeguard clients' data and meet regulatory demands.
By leveraging Cyber Verify, businesses gain confidence in selecting MSPs with verified credentials while MSPs benefit from enhanced credibility and market distinction.
About MSPAlliance
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers.
Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit .
MSPAlliance Contact:
MSP Alliance PR
[email protected]
1-800-672-9205
SOURCE MSPAlliance
