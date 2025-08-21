Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mspalliance's Cyber Verify Provides Key To Texas' New Safe Harbor Law

2025-08-21 09:01:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Applies to Texas businesses with fewer than 250 employees that own or license data containing sensitive personal information.
  • Shields those businesses from exemplary (punitive) damages in breach-related litigation, provided they implemented and maintained an industry-compliant cybersecurity program at the time of the breach.
  • Frameworks must include administrative, technical, and physical safeguards, and align with recognized standards, scaled by organization size:
    • Fewer than 20 employees: basic password policies and cybersecurity training
    • 20 to 99 employees: CIS Controls Implementation Group 1
    • 100 to 249 employees: full frameworks such as NIST, ISO/IEC, or similar

Why This Matters and Why Cyber Verify is the Right Choice

The vision MSPAlliance laid out in its Position Paper, to drive a policy that rewarded MSPs (and their clients) who follow validated cybersecurity practices, has become law. Cyber Verify now serves as the trusted, standards-based certification path for MSPs to prove they meet these legal requirements.

Key benefits:

  • Legal protection: Qualifying MSPs are shielded from punitive damages in breach events.
  • Credibility: Cyber Verify aligns with recognized frameworks required under SB 2610.
  • Competitive edge: Certified MSPs can confidently market compliance and enhanced client protection.
  • Scalability: Cyber Verify supports organizations across the compliance spectrum, from startup MSPs to mid-sized providers.

Texas joins several other states, including Utah, Connecticut, Ohio, and Iowa, who have passed similar cyber immunity/safe harbor laws in recent years.

Quote from MSPAlliance Leadership

"Texas SB 2610 validates the very framework we proposed in our Position Paper. With Cyber Verify, MSPAlliance now offers a direct path to achieving cybersecurity standards that deliver real legal protections. This makes Cyber Verify not just a certification, it is a necessity for any MSP serving Texas clients," said Celia Weaver, president and co-founder of MSPAlliance.

Call to Action

MSPs operating, or serving clients, in Texas should apply for Cyber Verify certification immediately to establish and document compliance ahead of September 1, 2025, when the law becomes enforceable.

Exhibit A: Comparison Table

MSP Size
(Employees)

SB 2610 Requirement

Cyber Verify Provides

Fewer than 20

Password policies and
Cybersecurity training

Guided baseline security essentials

20 to 99

CIS Controls IG1

CIS-aligned certification process

100 to 249

Comprehensive recognized
frameworks

NIST, ISO, SCF, SOC 2 alignment and
documentation

About Cyber Verify

Cyber Verify is a premier certification platform designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs), offering a benchmark of compliance, security, and operational standards within the IT services industry. Recognized globally, it provides MSPs with a trusted method to demonstrate their commitment to excellence and maintain high levels of professionalism.

With an emphasis on transparency and trust, Cyber Verify evaluates MSPs based on key criteria, such as data protection policies, risk management practices, and adherence to industry best standards. Through comprehensive assessments, it ensures that MSPs uphold the integrity required to safeguard clients' data and meet regulatory demands.

By leveraging Cyber Verify, businesses gain confidence in selecting MSPs with verified credentials while MSPs benefit from enhanced credibility and market distinction.

About MSPAlliance

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers.

Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit .

