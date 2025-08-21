Clinch Announces New Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) Enhancement With Ability To Optimize Creative Performance With Media Performance Data

Genesis USA Was Among the First Advertisers to Tap this Solution, Optimizing Video Creative Towards Post-exposure Search Intent

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the Agentic AI platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced a new first-to-market DCO strategy available within its Flight Control platform, the ability to optimize creative performance using media performance data. This evolution empowers advertisers to connect creative decisions directly to measurable business outcomes, further closing the loop on attributed campaign performance.

Building on its existing capability to ingest external data (offline conversions) for campaign optimization, Clinch now enables brands and agencies to integrate a broader range of third-party aggregated performance data from media partners, directly into the creative optimization workflow. Further, these enriched insights are visualized within Flight Control's robust Campaign Insights, providing advertisers with a unified view of creative effectiveness across channels and media partners.

"By bridging the gap between external media performance and creative insights, we're giving marketers unprecedented options to control driving outcomes and visibility into what's truly working and what is not," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co-founder, Clinch. "This advancement continues to set Clinch apart as the only solution that connects creative and media data in one platform, delivering actionable insights that fuel real-time optimization."

The enhanced capability is already being leveraged by forward-thinking marketers and media partners. Genesis USA and their agency Canvas WorldWide turned to Clinch to go beyond traditional video metrics like VCR and CTR. Together, they optimized dynamic video creative toward post-exposure search engagement, a critical mid-funnel indicator of intent, using external media signals from The Trade Desk.

"Partnering with Clinch enabled us to align optimization signals between media tactics and creative placements, beyond standard video metrics," said Marisa Corvallis, VP, Director, Performance Strategy at Canvas Worldwide. "We were able to optimize our video strategy in real time based on key intent signals, ultimately delivering more efficient business outcomes."

Clinch's Flight Control platform is known for its ability to streamline processes and drive massive efficiencies across the campaign workflow. Due to its direct integrations with a vast media partner ecosystem, Flight Control is able to integrate media performance data into its campaign and reporting infrastructure for real-time optimization and holistic analysis. This is the first time this level of automation and unification between creative and media has been applied to an advertising workflow.

Redefining the Role of Creative in Performance Marketing

This latest innovation reinforces Clinch's commitment to redefining the role of creative in performance marketing, not just as a storytelling tool, but as a measurable, dynamic lever for business growth.

For more information about Flight Control and Clinch's suite of omnichannel creative optimization solutions, visit .

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered advertising technology company that enables brands and agencies to deliver relevant advertising across all channels more efficiently and effectively. Our highly intuitive SaaS platform, Flight Control, streamlines and automates workflows for all campaign stakeholders, from creative production at scale, to omnichannel ad serving, to advanced DCO and unique consumer intelligence-all while reducing time, cost, and errors. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

813-210-1706

SOURCE Clinch

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED