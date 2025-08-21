Lafayette Square USA, Inc. Secures $65 Million Through Investment-Grade Senior Notes Private Placement

This follows a Long-Term Credit Rating of BBB (low) with a Stable Trend from Morningstar DBRS last month

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square today announced that it has entered into a Note Purchase Agreement governing the issuance and sale of $65 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes in a private placement to qualified institutional investors. The Senior Notes are unsecured and have a 7.00% fixed interest rate per annum and will mature on August 19, 2030, unless redeemed, purchased or prepaid prior to such date by the Company in accordance with their terms. Goldman Sachs served as lead placement agent for the transaction with Raymond James and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company serving as co-placement agents.

The transaction comes shortly after Morningstar DBRS awarded Lafayette Square USA, Inc. a Long-Term Issuer Rating and a Long-Term Senior Debt credit rating BBB (low) with a Stable Trend, based on strong operating performance including improved profitability and dividend coverage alongside consistent strong credit performance over time with a conservative leverage profile. The firm's rating is a result of its diversified portfolio, risk reduction provided by enhanced managerial assistance, data-driven origination, and diligent underwriting approach. View the full Morningstar DBRS rating report here:

"This successful private placement fits a pattern of institutional investor interest in working-class people and places," said Damien Dwin, Founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "Lafayette Square shareholders benefit from the diversification presented by this transaction alongside our existing low-cost liabilities from the U.S. Small Business Administration."

On August 2, 2025, Lafayette Square reported second quarter earnings on its Form 10-Q and Form 8-K , which includes a results presentation summarizing certain financial, performance, and human capital information for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is a private credit firm lending capital to growing middle market companies in working-class places. The firm is driven by four key differentiators: a focus on non-sponsored deals, enhanced managerial assistance through its affiliated Worker Solutions® platform, a technology-first data-driven investment strategy through Potomac X Lafayette SquareTM, and institutional partnerships. Lafayette Square's thesis holds that working-class people and places are ignored by private credit creating an attractive investment opportunity subject to conservative underwriting, enhanced managerial assistance, and technology. Lafayette Square aims to support 100,000 working-class jobs, invest 50% of capital in working-class places, and curate benefits for 50% of its portfolio by 2030. For more information, please visit .

