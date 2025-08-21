Tradier Brokerage Launches Fully Paid Securities Lending To Help Investors Unlock Hidden Portfolio Value

tradier

- Dan Raju, CEO founder of Tradier, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tradier Brokerage is proud to announce the release of its new Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL) Program, now available through its latest Web2.0 platform update. This innovative feature allows eligible investors to earn passive income from their existing long equity and ETF positions without selling a single share or altering their investment strategy.With FPSL, Tradier clients can now lend out fully paid securities and earn daily interest while maintaining full ownership and trading flexibility, FPSL enables traders and investors to lend out their fully paid equities and ETFs to borrowers often for short selling when those securities are in demand. In return, they receive a portion of the lending fees, generating a potential new stream of income. The program is available to eligible margin and cash account holders who own fully paid securities.Key Benefits:●Earn Extra Income DailyTurn your existing stock holdings into a new income stream that accrues daily and pays monthly.●No Disruption to Your TradingContinue buying, selling, or adjusting positions as usual.To get started customers can log in to their Tradier web platform and activate the FPSL program."This launch is a step toward helping our customers do more with their portfolios and benefiting financially from it" said Dan Raju, CEO founder of Tradier. "With FPSL, we're putting Wall Street tools in the hands of everyday investors."Ready to earn more from what you already own?Enroll in FPSL today.Tradier Brokerage, Inc. - a member FINRA and SIPC is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice - at simple and competitive prices.About Tradier, Inc.About Tradier Inc.Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve Platform Providers, Advisors, Developers and Individual Investors. Tradier delivers an innovative set of fully hosted API's, modules and "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.Created by developers, Tradier is a technology linchpin that works with organizations that want to democratize access to data, trade execution, low-cost trading and market connectivity through cloud access. In addition, Tradier's APIs empower third-party developers to build applications such as algorithmic and robotic trading systems.Disclaimer:Securities products are offered through Tradier Brokerage Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC - Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value.Systems response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions and system performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Use of these systems is at your own risk. Please visit Tradier Disclosures/Policies for a full list of policies and disclosures.Tradier Brokerage Inc. charges for exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Other fees and applicable minimums may apply, see the Tradier Brokerage Fee Schedule for more details. Tradier Brokerage, Inc. does not guarantee its accuracy, completeness, or suitability. Accounts are carried and cleared with Apex Clearing Inc.To learn more or open an account, visit .

