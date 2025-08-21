FDA Clearance Of Salix® Coronary Plaque Module
Commercial opportunity for Salix® Coronary Plaque module
Coronary artery disease (CAD) remains the leading cause of death and the largest category of U.S. healthcare expenditure, with costs projected to exceed US$1 trillion by 2035[3]. Coronary artery plaque remains difficult to detect with current methods and in over 50%[4] of the population, the first sign of the disease is sudden death. More than 4.4 million[5] CCTA scans are performed each year in the U.S., growing at over 6% annually[6].
The U.S. government has also increased reimbursement rates paid for assessing CCTA scans, due to the high incidence and benefits for earlier intervention. Now that Artrya's Salix® Coronary Plaque module is cleared, it automatically qualifies for a Category I CPT code for automated plaque analysis of CCTA scans, with reimbursement of US$950 per assessment from January 1, 2026.
Artrya's go to market strategy for the U.S. is built around three strategic partnerships with mid-sized U.S. hospital systems. The first of these, Tanner Health, signed a commercial agreement for clinical use of the Salix® Coronary Anatomy platform in July 2025 and the integration of Northeast Georgia Health and Cone Health is progressing and will be completed in coming months. This is Artrya's most immediate commercial opportunity and will be the focus before adding additional customers.
Artrya is also collaborating with several major U.S. hospital centres to participate in the upcoming SAPPHIRE study. These centres will use the Salix® Coronary Plaque module and will gain awareness and understanding of the benefits that Salix® can provide. A key strategy moving forward will be to build on this awareness and clinical utility to seek to transition these centres to commercial customers.
Investor Webinar
The Company's Co-Founder and CEO John Konstantopoulos, will host an Investor Webinar at 11.30am AEST (9.30am AWST) on 22 August 2025, to discuss the FDA clearance and the business outlook. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Investor Centre section of the Company's website for 60 days after the call. Shareholders will also have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session at the end of the briefing.
Date: 22 August 2025
Time: 9:30am AWST / 11:30am AEST
To pre-register for this conference, please use the following link below:
This ASX Announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Artrya Limited.
About Artrya
Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) is an Australian medical technology company developing AI-powered solutions to improve the detection and management of coronary artery disease. Its proprietary software analyses coronary CT scans to Identify key biomarkers of heart disease, supporting clinicians in diagnosing patients more accurately and efficiently. Artrya's mission is to advance cardiac care through Innovative technology, with regulatory and commercial activities underway across key international markets.
For more information visit or follow us on LinkedIn at
Forward Looking Statements
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including estimates, projections and other forward-looking information ( Estimates and Projections ). Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "predict", "plan", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, indications of, or guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance of Artrya. The Estimates and Projections are based on information available to Artrya as at the date of the Announcement, are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs in regards to future events in respect to Artrya's business and the industry in which it operates which may in time prove to be false, inaccurate or incorrect. The Estimates and Projections are provided as a general guide and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. The bases for these statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that might be out of control of Artrya and may cause actual results to differ from the Announcement. No representation, warranty, or guarantee, whether express or implied, is made or given by Artrya in relation to any Estimates and Projections, the accuracy, reliability, or reasonableness of the assumptions on which the Estimates and Projections are based, or the process of formulating any Estimates and Projections, including that any Estimates and Projections contained in this Announcement will be achieved. Artrya takes no responsibility to make changes to these statements to reflect change of events or circumstances after the release.
For more information:
Corporate Enquiries
Investor & Media Enquiries
John Konstantopoulos
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
David Allen or John Granger
Hawkesbury Partners
