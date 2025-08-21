Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately.


2025-08-21 07:16:22
Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY ) ("Unicycive or the "Company") securities between March 29, 2024 and June 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

  • Claims:

Investors allege violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Sections 10(b) and 20(a)) and SEC Rule 10b-5. The suit claims Unicycive and certain officers made false and misleading statements about:

  • The company's readiness to meet FDA manufacturing compliance requirements.
  • The regulatory prospects of its lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC) , for treating hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis.
  • Key Events :
    • Sept 2024 : Unicycive submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for OLC to the FDA.
    • June 10, 2025 : Company disclosed that the FDA found deficiencies in cGMP compliance at a third-party manufacturing subcontractor. Stock dropped 40.9% to $5.32.
    • June 30, 2025 : FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) rejecting the OLC NDA due to the same cGMP issues. Stock fell another 29.9% to $4.77.
  • Lead Plaintiff Deadline : Investors must seek lead plaintiff appointment by October 14, 2025 .

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :

This firm, founded in 1888, has over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP .

Contact:

  • Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LL

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

