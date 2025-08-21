Data Watts Partners Inc. Announces Ron Loborec As CEO

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) -) further to the previous announcement of the acquisition of global consulting firm Agilitas Advisory, the Company now welcomes Ron Loborec as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Loborec had been the Managing Partner of Agilitas Advisory and now succeeds Scott Young, who has served as the Company's leader since May 2023.

Mr. Loborec has more than 30 years of consulting and leadership experience in the data, energy and resources sectors. He has held executive leadership roles at numerous consulting firms including Deloitte Australia and Deloitte Canada.

Mr. Loborec is a member of the C.D. Howe Energy Council and has energy and resource clients across the world. He has sourced and co-led the successful addition of over 800 million in professional service fees, identifying unique opportunities that have accelerated growth. He holds a Bachelor of Economics, an MBA, and has completed executive studies at Harvard, Stanford, Berkeley and M.I.T.

"I am truly excited by the opportunity to lead the talented team at Data Watts Partners Inc. We intend to rapidly build on our existing asset base comprised of uranium interests, carbon reduction technology and our consulting firm, Agilitas. I want to thank Mr. Young for the terrific job he has done over the past years, it is a firm platform to build from, with a terrific team. The existing team, bolstered by Agilitas will help us to perform better due diligence and commercialize investments faster," concludes Mr. Lobrec.

"Ron's deep industry expertise and passion make him the right leader for our next chapter. I look forward to working closely with him and his executive team." says Scott Young, former CEO. "Along with his experience in artificial intelligence, Mr. Loborec's portfolio focus is a perfect fit for Data Watts Partners Inc. His track record for consistent double-digit growth in revenues, supplemented by over 800 million CAD via professional mergers and acquisitions is exactly what we need to lead the Data Watts Economy."

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, financing availability, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.







