Just In: Mccormick To Acquire Additional 25% Ownership In Mexico Joint Venture

McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with Grupo Herdez to acquire an additional 25% ownership interest in McCormick de Mexico for $750 million.

McCormick de Mexico is a joint venture formed in 1947 between McCormick and Grupo Herdez. The company said the acquisition will increase McCormick's ownership to 75%, creating opportunities for further growth in the Mexican market.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.