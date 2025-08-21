Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Just In: Mccormick To Acquire Additional 25% Ownership In Mexico Joint Venture


2025-08-21 07:09:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with Grupo Herdez to acquire an additional 25% ownership interest in McCormick de Mexico for $750 million. 

McCormick de Mexico is a joint venture formed in 1947 between McCormick and Grupo Herdez. The company said the acquisition will increase McCormick's ownership to 75%, creating opportunities for further growth in the Mexican market. 

