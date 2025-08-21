Just In: Mccormick To Acquire Additional 25% Ownership In Mexico Joint Venture
McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with Grupo Herdez to acquire an additional 25% ownership interest in McCormick de Mexico for $750 million.
McCormick de Mexico is a joint venture formed in 1947 between McCormick and Grupo Herdez. The company said the acquisition will increase McCormick's ownership to 75%, creating opportunities for further growth in the Mexican market.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment