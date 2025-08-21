Ignitedata Appoints Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer Of Microsoft, To Board Of Directors

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteData, a leader in intelligent clinical trial data automation, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Rhew brings decades of experience at the intersection of healthcare, technology, innovation, and clinical research. He pioneered the development of evidence-based order sets integrated into electronic health records (EHRs). Today, evidence-based order sets are standard of care for every EHR deployment. He served as Microsoft's International Coordinator for the Pandemic Response, working with the WHO to develop their World Health Data Hub, CDC to standup their vaccine data lake, and U.S. states to roll-out COVID-19 vaccines. He helped launch the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network [TRAIN] and the Alliance for Healthcare from the Eye, two global initiatives involving the safe and effective deployment of AI in healthcare. Currently an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University, Dr. Rhew has also held senior leadership roles in industry and policy, including serving on the AdvaMed Digital Health Board and as Chair-emeritus of the Consumer Technology Association's Health Technology Board. His appointment marks a pivotal moment in IgniteData's mission to revolutionize clinical trials and accelerate access to life-saving treatments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rhew to our board," said Zach Taft, CEO of IgniteData. "David's expertise spans Microsoft and decades of global leadership in clinical innovation and policy. At IgniteData, we are already setting the standard for data-driven, patient-centered clinical research. With David's leadership, we will accelerate the momentum we've built and continue to define how AI and digital health transform clinical trials today."

"IgniteData is at the forefront of how AI and clinical data interoperability can transform trials," said Dr. Rhew. "I chose to join IgniteData's board because I believe in their mission - not just to improve workflow efficiency, but to expand access to clinical trials, improve patient outcomes, and help deliver life-saving therapies at scale. This is about technology helping to improve the lives of people, and I'm excited to help ensure that these innovations make a real-world impact."

Dr. Rhew's appointment comes as IgniteData advances its role as the visionary in clinical trial transformation. The company's Archer platform is already deployed at leading cancer centers and integrated into global studies, with participation in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program enabling a cutting-edge agentic AI approach to unstructured data.

By combining IgniteData's proven interoperability with AI-powered orchestration, the company is addressing one of the most pressing challenges in clinical trials: how to bring trials to successful endpoints faster and deliver therapies into the hands of patients more quickly, efficiently, and at scale.

"Every day matters when it comes to connecting people to potentially life-saving clinical research," added Dr. Rhew. "AI and interoperability make the process more efficient, inclusive, and accessible - and that's what drew me to IgniteData."

About IgniteData

IgniteData, a leader in intelligent clinical trial data automation, is transforming how clinical research is conducted through its innovative Archer solution, which delivers automated, real-time data connectivity between Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) systems. By eliminating manual data entry, Archer improves speed, accuracy, compliance, and ultimately, patient access to life-saving therapies. IgniteData is proud to be part of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program.

SOURCE IgniteData

