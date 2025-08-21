SCCG Announces Partnership With SCA Promotions To Deliver AMOE Solutions And Prize Coverage To The Gaming Industry

SCCG Announces Partnership with SCA Promotions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , the leading global advisory firm in gaming, today announced a strategic partnership with SCA Promotions , the world's premier provider of promotional prize coverage, risk management, and user engagement solutions. This collaboration will focus on bringing SCA's groundbreaking EasyScan AMOE solution and extensive prize indemnity offerings to the social gaming and iGaming sectors worldwide.

Through this partnership, SCCG will leverage its extensive network of 120+ global partners to accelerate SCA's expansion, with a particular emphasis on opportunities in the U.S. market. SCCG's business development and distribution expertise will help deliver SCA's innovative solutions-including jackpot coverage, contests, and user engagement tools-to operators across social, tribal, and regulated iGaming markets.

At the core of SCA's offering is its unmatched promotional prize coverage and risk management services. For over three decades, SCA has allowed operators to offer headline-making jackpots, sweepstakes, and contests without shouldering the financial risk of large prize payouts. By acting as a silent partner, SCA empowers operators to attract players with bold campaigns while ensuring the underlying financial liability is fully managed.

Equally transformative is SCA's patented EasyScan AMOE technology, which revolutionizes the Alternative Method of Entry process. By replacing outdated manual data entry with a seamless, digital-first approach, EasyScan AMOE integrates directly into CRM systems, reducing time and processing costs. This enables operators to run multiple campaigns at scale with greater efficiency and accuracy while improving user experience and engagement.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“SCA Promotions has long been the gold standard for promotional prize coverage and risk management, enabling operators to dream bigger when it comes to player engagement. Their EasyScan AMOE technology complements that legacy by solving one of the industry's biggest operational challenges. Together, we're delivering unmatched security, efficiency, and creativity to social and regulated gaming operators worldwide.”

Chris Hamman, Vice President of SCA Promotions, commented:

“SCA is excited about the strategic partnership with SCCG Management and will look forward to introducing our EasyScan AMOE technology and prize coverage services to their extensive client network. Partnering with SCCG Management will allow SCA to expand the reach of our proven promotional risk solutions while tapping into SCCG's deep expertise and global network in gaming, sports, and entertainment. Together, we're creating new opportunities for brands to engage fans and drive measurable results.”

About SCA Promotions

For nearly 40 years, SCA Promotions has been the world's leading provider of promotional prize coverage, risk management, and user engagement solutions. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and global gaming operators alike, SCA specializes in sweepstakes, contests, jackpot coverage, and digital promotions that drive customer acquisition and engagement. With patented technologies like EasyScan AMOE, SCA helps businesses streamline operations, reduce risk, and deliver unforgettable promotional experiences.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

