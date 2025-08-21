Soni Razdan, Saba Azad-Starrer Period Drama 'Songs Of Paradise' To Release On OTT On August 29

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The upcoming streaming film 'Songs of Paradise', which stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan is set to drop on OTT on August 29, 2025. The film is inspired by Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, who is dubbed as the Melody Queen of Kashmir.

The story blends music, defiance, and the indomitable spirit of Kashmir's first prominent playback singer, who not only inspired women in the region but also carved a cultural movement in the industry.

Saba Azad and Soni Razdan embody the lead role of Raj Begum in two different time periods, alongside Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey. The film is helmed by Danish Renzu.

Talking about the film, Danish Renzu said,“'Songs of Paradise' is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her story-one that has long deserved a place of pride”.

The film is touted to be a poignant tribute to resilience, sense of identity, and courage set against the breathtaking backdrop of the valley.

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said,“'Songs of Paradise' is the timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir layered with emotion, heritage, and hope. The film beautifully unfolds the chapters from the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum, whose voice not only made her the pride of the region but also inspired generations to come”.

“We are glad to be associated with Danish Renzu in telling this unique and powerful story along with Prime Video - a true partner that shares the same vision and enables us to take this story to audiences across the globe”, he added.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, 'Songs of Paradise' is set to drop on August 29 on Prime Video.