Automotive Battery Management System Market Set To Surge At 16.8% CAGR Through 2030
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$5.6 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$13.9 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030
|
Segments covered
|
Offering, Architecture Type, Topology, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Type, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East, and Africa)
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
Stringent emission regulations and the global shift toward EV adoption in countries such as China, the U.S., and Germany have significantly increased demand for advanced automotive BMS to ensure safety and battery longevity.
Major players in the BMS market are investing in innovations such as wireless BMS (wBMS) and AI-driven diagnostics, which reduce wiring complexity and enable predictive maintenance for EV batteries.
The growing integration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and second-life battery applications transforms BMS from a passive monitoring tool to a critical enabler of energy optimization and lifecycle management.
Emerging startups:
-
Bacancy Systems: Bacancy Systems provides embedded system services, including simple bare metal solutions and intricate distributed systems. The company has six offices worldwide and over 1,050 employees. With 13 years of experience, it has delivered over 2,500 projects.
Forlinx Embedded Technology Co., Ltd.: Forlinx Embedded designs and manufactures ARM-based embedded solutions and products, specializing in system-on-modules (SOMs), single-board computers (SBCs), and industrial embedded PCs.
Midtronics, Inc.: Midtronics specializes in developing advanced diagnostic equipment and cloud-based analytics platforms to support the service and maintenance of traditional as well as EV batteries. Its product lineup includes battery testers, diagnostic chargers, service tools, and the BMIS. With over 200 patents, the company focuses on innovations such as conductance profiling and EV battery module balancing.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
. The global automotive battery management system (BMS) market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2024 and will reach $13.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.8%. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
. The factors include:
. Increasing sales of EVs
. Growing focus on battery performance and safety
. Introduction of new regulations and policies Which market segments are covered in the report?
. The market is segmented based on component, type, topology, propulsion, battery, vehicle, and region. Which component will be dominant through 2030?
. The hardware segment will dominate the market through 2030. Which region has the largest market share?
. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market. What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?
. Challenges:
. High implementation cost
. Complexity in integration and configuration
. Opportunities:
. Demand for advanced diagnostic and predictive maintenance of batteries
. Integration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology
Market leaders include:
-
ANALOG DEVICES INC.
AVL
CONTINENTAL AG
EATRON TECHNOLOGIES
ELITHION INC.
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA
FICOSA INTERNATIONAL SA
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
LG ENERGY SOLUTION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
REC
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
STMICROELECTRONICS
Related reports:
Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets : This report reviews the global next-generation advanced batteries market, highlighting their applications across industries. It explores emerging technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics, while also examining ESG initiatives and macroeconomic influences. Covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others, the report offers market forecasts through 2029 and includes profiles of leading companies in the sector.
Global EV Battery Swapping Market : This report reviews the global EV battery swapping market, covering battery types, station models, and service options like subscriptions and pay-per-use. It explores applications across vehicle categories, highlights emerging technologies and trends, and analyzes the competitive landscape. The report also considers ESG developments and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and provides regional insights and company profiles.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
Logo:
SOURCE BCC Research LLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment