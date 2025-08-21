Automotive Battery Management System Market Set To Surge At 16.8% CAGR Through 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "A Deep Dive into the Automotive Battery Management System Market: Exploring Growth Drivers, Strategic Collaborations, Competitive Landscape, and the Impact of Global Economic Factors" BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the " Automotive Battery Management System: Global Markets " is projected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2025 to $13.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030. This report presents a detailed analysis of the automotive battery management systems (BMS) market, focusing on electric and fuel cell vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Internal combustion engine vehicles are outside the scope of the report. The market is segmented by offering, architecture, topology, propulsion, battery type, and vehicle type. Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other global regions. The report highlights leading players, their financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. This report is especially relevant now due to the global push toward electric mobility as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The growing adoption of EVs has intensified the demand for advanced battery management systems (BMS), which are essential for ensuring battery safety, performance, and longevity. As energy ecosystems evolve to include technologies like Vehicle to Grid (V2G) and renewable energy storage, the need for intelligent and efficient battery control systems becomes increasingly critical. The factors driving the market's growth include: Increasing Sales of EVs: The global surge in EV adoption is a major driver for the BMS market. As more electric cars, buses, and two-wheelers hit the roads, the demand for reliable battery management systems grows. BMS ensures optimal battery performance, safety, and longevity, making it a critical component in every EV. Focus on Battery Performance and Safety: Since batteries are the most valuable and sensitive part of an EV, there's a strong emphasis on enhancing their safety and efficiency. BMS helps prevent issues like overheating, overcharging, and short circuits while also extending battery life, making it essential for both manufacturers and consumers. Request a sample copy of the global market for automotive BMS report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.6 billion Market size forecast $13.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Offering, Architecture Type, Topology, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East, and Africa) Market drivers

Increasing sales of EVs

Growing focus on battery performance and safety Introduction of new regulations and policies

Interesting facts:



Stringent emission regulations and the global shift toward EV adoption in countries such as China, the U.S., and Germany have significantly increased demand for advanced automotive BMS to ensure safety and battery longevity.

Major players in the BMS market are investing in innovations such as wireless BMS (wBMS) and AI-driven diagnostics, which reduce wiring complexity and enable predictive maintenance for EV batteries. The growing integration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and second-life battery applications transforms BMS from a passive monitoring tool to a critical enabler of energy optimization and lifecycle management.

Emerging startups:



Bacancy Systems: Bacancy Systems provides embedded system services, including simple bare metal solutions and intricate distributed systems. The company has six offices worldwide and over 1,050 employees. With 13 years of experience, it has delivered over 2,500 projects.

Forlinx Embedded Technology Co., Ltd.: Forlinx Embedded designs and manufactures ARM-based embedded solutions and products, specializing in system-on-modules (SOMs), single-board computers (SBCs), and industrial embedded PCs. Midtronics, Inc.: Midtronics specializes in developing advanced diagnostic equipment and cloud-based analytics platforms to support the service and maintenance of traditional as well as EV batteries. Its product lineup includes battery testers, diagnostic chargers, service tools, and the BMIS. With over 200 patents, the company focuses on innovations such as conductance profiling and EV battery module balancing.

The report addresses the following questions:

. The global automotive battery management system (BMS) market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2024 and will reach $13.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.8%.. The factors include:. Increasing sales of EVs. Growing focus on battery performance and safety. Introduction of new regulations and policies. The market is segmented based on component, type, topology, propulsion, battery, vehicle, and region.. The hardware segment will dominate the market through 2030.. Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.. Challenges:. High implementation cost. Complexity in integration and configuration. Opportunities:. Demand for advanced diagnostic and predictive maintenance of batteries. Integration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology

Market leaders include:



ANALOG DEVICES INC.

AVL

CONTINENTAL AG

EATRON TECHNOLOGIES

ELITHION INC.

HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA

FICOSA INTERNATIONAL SA

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LG ENERGY SOLUTION

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

REC

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES INC. STMICROELECTRONICS

Related reports:

Next-Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Markets : This report reviews the global next-generation advanced batteries market, highlighting their applications across industries. It explores emerging technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics, while also examining ESG initiatives and macroeconomic influences. Covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others, the report offers market forecasts through 2029 and includes profiles of leading companies in the sector.

Global EV Battery Swapping Market : This report reviews the global EV battery swapping market, covering battery types, station models, and service options like subscriptions and pay-per-use. It explores applications across vehicle categories, highlights emerging technologies and trends, and analyzes the competitive landscape. The report also considers ESG developments and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and provides regional insights and company profiles.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact [email protected] .

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo:

SOURCE BCC Research LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED