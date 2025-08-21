Cloud Demand Accelerates In The Philippines As Connectivity And Retail Innovation Converge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud adoption in the Philippines is entering a new phase of rapid growth, fueled by advances in connectivity, expanding data center infrastructure, and supportive government policies. The convergence of these forces is unlocking nationwide access to modern applications, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital public services-transforming both businesses and consumer experiences.A key driver of this momentum is the arrival of low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite internet services such as Starlink, approved in the Philippines in 2022 and commercially launched in early 2023. By improving access in remote islands and mountainous regions, LEO connectivity has significantly expanded cloud readiness beyond Metro Manila.At the same time, the country's data center capacity is scaling to hyperscale standards. PLDT's 50MW VITRO Sta. Rosa facility, engineered for AI and“GPU-as-a-Service,” represents a leap forward in power density and interconnection, with the domestic data center market projected to nearly triple in value from USD 633 million in 2024 to USD 1.97 billion by 2030. The launch of an AWS Local Zone in Metro Manila has further reduced latency for industries such as fintech, gaming, e-commerce, and real-time analytics.This digital foundation is reshaping industries, particularly retail. The Philippines' retail sector is undergoing unprecedented transformation as consumers demand seamless omni-channel journeys and real-time personalization. At the recently concluded 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) 2025 organised by the Philippine Retailers Association, leading retail technology innovators showcased how cloud and AI are redefining customer experience. At the forefront of this was ETP Group, an AI-first SAAS company with over 37 years of retail expertise. ETP powers over 60,000 retail touchpoints across 17 countries, serving more than 300 million consumers and enabling over USD 10 billion in annual merchandise sales through its systems, which are used by more than 130,000 retail associates.In the Philippines, ETP has supported major lifestyle retailers like WIlcon, Sonak Sports, Guess, VANs, SSI, etc. in streamlining thousands of SKUs, unifying online and offline shopping journeys, and leveraging physical store networks for faster fulfillment. By enabling accurate real-time inventory management and personalized customer engagement, ETP has helped its retail partners increase sales, grow market share, and strengthen brand loyalty.“The cloud era in the Philippines is no longer a future vision-it's a present reality. The focus must now shift from infrastructure readiness to genuine business transformation,” said Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO, ETP Group.“ETP's unified commerce platforms are designed for this new era, demonstrating how cloud-native, AI-powered solutions turn connectivity into a competitive advantage, empowering Filipino retailers to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”The Philippines is entering a new phase of digital growth, as the expansion of reliable broadband-through fiber, 5G, and LEO satellites-transforms cloud from being a Metro Manila advantage into a nationwide utility. This development goes beyond infrastructure; it is becoming a catalyst for business innovation. Cloud-enabled platforms are reshaping the way Filipinos connect, work, and shop-from rural barangays and local health clinics to the country's largest retailers. Companies like ETP Group are at the forefront of this shift, showing that the true value of cloud lies not only in faster connectivity, but in using cloud-native technologies to unify channels, accelerate AI adoption, and deliver customer value at scale.

