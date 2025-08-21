FM: Russia Launches Massive Attack On American Electronics Manufacturer In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on social media X by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports.

"Contrary to all efforts to end the war, Russia undertook a massive combined air strike on Ukraine overnight. Hundreds of drones, hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles on civilian and energy infrastructure. One of the missiles struck a major American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, leading to serious damage and casualties. A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defense or the military," the Foreign Minister stated.

He added that this is not Russia's first attack on American business in Ukraine after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.

"No military logic or necessity, just terror against people, businesses, and normal life in our country. This is why efforts to force Russia to end the war are so critical and we reiterate Ukraine's willingness to make every effort to bring peace closer," Sybiha emphasized.

In this context, Sybiga stressed that bilateral meetings between Ukraine and Russia and trilateral meetings between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia are crucial for a diplomatic settlement. Equally important is the work to provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees from partners, including the United States and European allies, he emphasized.

"Overnight strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defense with additional systems and interceptors," the Minister stressed.

According to Ukrinform, Russian troops launched a missile strike on one of the enterprises in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, injuring 15 people.

In Lviv, dozens of houses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on August 21, one person was killed, and two were wounded.

