Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADY Enhances Container Transport As Middle Corridor Cargo Nearly Doubles

ADY Enhances Container Transport As Middle Corridor Cargo Nearly Doubles


2025-08-21 05:09:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) has expanded its freight fleet with the purchase of 300 new wagons through internal investment, aiming to modernize its operations and meet growing transit demand, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN21082025000195011045ID1109957453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search