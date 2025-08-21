Opportunities In The Global Bakery & Cereals Sector Report 2025 Global Bakery & Cereals Sector Projected To Reach $910.4 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The bakery & cereals sector holds opportunities in health-focused product development, leveraging natural and organic ingredients, and addressing the demand for convenient, ready-to-consume foods. Key growth markets include the Americas and Western Europe, with an emphasis on low-sugar and sustainable products.

The "Opportunities In The Global Bakery & Cereals Sector 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of current bakery & cereals scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.

Changing consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-consume food products are propelling growth in the global bakery & cereals sector. The sector was valued at $727.1 billion in 2024 and will reach $910.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The sector's volumes will reach 201.7 billion kg in 2024 and will generate a CAGR of 2% during 2024-29. In 2024, bread & rolls was the largest category by value, accounting for a share of 41.5%, followed by cakes, pastries & sweet pies with 22%.

The US was the leading country in value terms globally in the year, amassing a share of 22.3%. The Americas and Western Europe were the leading markets in 2024, with value shares of 42.7% and 21.8%, respectively.

The growing consumer demand for convenient and ready-to-consume food products is stimulating the growth of the sector. Rising focus on moderating or avoiding the intake of certain ingredients, such as sugars in food products, is enabling consumers to opt for low-sugar, low-sodium foods. Moreover, increasing concerns about the negative impact of synthetic ingredients are boosting the demand for natural and organic ingredients. As a result, manufacturers are formulating products with high-quality ingredients to capitalize on this trend.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global bakery & cereals sector, analyzing data from 108 countries.

Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the bakery & cereals sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends : Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Health & wellness analysis : Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall bakery & cereals sector at a global and regional level during 2019-24. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of bakery & cereals across the five regions in 2024. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering bakery & cereals with health & wellness attributes.

Competitive environment and brand shares : Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at the global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview : Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global bakery & cereals sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, specialist retail, direct, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis : The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of bakery & cereals. Select industry metrics : The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in the food industry in 2024.

